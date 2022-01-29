LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs SHEFFIELD UNITED- Posh boosted by new arrival Fuchs

Posh face what is an inconsistent side. A look at their last 5 league games shows that. The Blades managed to take three points from Craven Cottage but not Pride Park and they couldn’t hold on for a win despite being 2-0 up against Preston. Posh snapped a 3-match losing run last time out but we all know it should have been more, it will be interesting to see how this one plays out.