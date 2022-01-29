LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs SHEFFIELD UNITED- Posh boosted by new arrival Fuchs
Peterborough United host Sheffield United in the Championship at the Weston Homes Stadium this evening (5:30pm, January 29).
There could be a couple of new faces of show. Callum Morton will be looking to build on his impressive cameo against Birmingham, while there is a chance that Jeando Fuchs could be involved, despite only arriving yesterday.
Posh will be hoping to avenge being for hitting six at Brammall Lane in September.
Follow all the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Sheffield United
Last updated: Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 13:30
- 5:30pm kick-off
- Siriki Dembele could return and Jeando Fuchs could debut
- Ronnie Edwards remains out with concussion
- Sheffield United without Morgan Gibbs-White through injury
- Sheffield United sit 12th, nine points off the play-offs
Dembele rejects Bournemouth
Birmingham City’s bid for Dembele is bigger than Bournemouth’s, but the player is not interested in St Andrews move
Peterborough United forward Siriki Dembele has told the club he is not interested in signing for Championship rivals Birmingham City.
Posh face what is an inconsistent side. A look at their last 5 league games shows that. The Blades managed to take three points from Craven Cottage but not Pride Park and they couldn’t hold on for a win despite being 2-0 up against Preston. Posh snapped a 3-match losing run last time out but we all know it should have been more, it will be interesting to see how this one plays out.
Posh: WLLLD
Sheffield United: WWLDW
(most recent) Sheffield United 2-0 Luton
Preston 2-2 Sheffield United
Derby 2-0 Sheffield United
Fulham 0-1 Sheffield United
Cardiff 2-3 Sheffield United
Posh boss delighted to get his man, plus more team news
Peterborough United boss thrilled to get Fuchs, Dembele has a chance of playing against Blades, but Poku set to continue, Edwards ruled out
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson was thrilled to finally get midfielder Jeando Fuchs to the Weston Homes Stadium today (January 28).
The big news this morning
Welcome!
Hope you’ve calmed down after Birmingham! Well, either way Posh have the opportunity to right a few wrongs from that game and record a morale boosting victory against an inconsistent and hard to predict Sheffield United.
Will Dembele return? Will Morton start? Will we see new signing Jeando Fuchs? Find out here.
Posh have a new face
Peterborough United complete the signing of ‘The Scottish Premiership’s N’Golo Kante’
Peterborough United have today (January 28) completed the signing of midfielder Jeando Fuchs from Dundee United.