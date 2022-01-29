LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs SHEFFIELD UNITED- Norburn among several absentees for Posh
Peterborough United host Sheffield United in the Championship at the Weston Homes Stadium this evening (5:30pm, January 29).
There could be a couple of new faces of show. Callum Morton will be looking to build on his impressive cameo against Birmingham, while there is a chance that Jeando Fuchs could be involved, despite only arriving yesterday.
Posh will be hoping to avenge being for hitting six at Brammall Lane in September.
Follow all the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Sheffield United
Last updated: Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 17:56
- 5:30pm kick-off
- Beevers, Norburn, Taylor, Burrows, Dembele all absent
- Jeando Fuchs makes his debut from the start
- Sheffield United without Morgan Gibbs-White through injury
- Sheffield United sit 12th, nine points off the play-offs
26 mins 0-0
Balls over the top are killing Posh, especialy on the right. Another one and Bogle is in behind Knight. He shoots across Benda because he has no options in the centre. Beaten away by Benda.
24 mins 0-0
Great feet from poku yo go past Basham but he hammers his cross with far too much power, not the first time today but his ability to beat a man has been clear to see.
23 mins 0-0
McGoldrick has a great chance to score within seconds. Thompson drives forward in the attacking half, pulls it back to Knight but carries on his run. When Kngiht misplaces the pass, they break and Posh are caught short. Grant is the last man back, gets skinned and when McGoldrick cuts inside, he should probably keep his curling effort from the right down.
Sheffield United sub 22mins
Brewster can’t carry on. David McGoldrick replaces him up top.
19 mins 0-0
Brewster beats the Posh line and gets in behind Knight, who is struggling the most of the Posh defence, fires the ball across but there’s too much on it for Sharp. He is now down injured.
16 mins 0-0
Looks like it is going to be a lot of chasing for Posh today but the game has settled down from the first five minutes which was just frantic defending.
13 mins 0-0
The physical strength of Sheffield United is showing through. Posh sometimes winning it but not being able to battle and come out with the ball.
9 mins 0-0
Sheffield untied are all over Posh, moving it too fast and quicker to everything. Posh giving the ball away when they get it.
6 mins 0-0
Sheffield United have started fast. Great bll by Norwood stood up to Sharp at the far post, Sharp dives but just can’t make contact. Posh could only watch.
6 mins 0-0
Sheffield United have started fast. Great bll by Norwood stood up to Sharp at the far post, Sharp dives but just can’t make contact. Posh could only watch.