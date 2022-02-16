LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs READING- Posh set for enormous relegation clash
Peterborough United face their biggest game of the season so far as they host Reading in the Championship this evening (February 16, 7:45pm).
Victory for Posh will see them climb out of the relegation zone but defeat will see them cut five points adrift and things will start to look bleak at the foot of the table.
The Royals are on a eight-game losing run and present a real for chance to break their own winless run.
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Reading
Last updated: Wednesday, 16 February, 2022, 16:30
- 7:45pm kick-off
- Victory would take Posh out of the relegation zone
- Edwards set to return from injury
- Beevers, Burrows and Taylor remain out
- Posh are winless in 7 league games
- Reading have last their last 8 in all competitions
Praise for Thompson and a squad update
Peterborough United need a team of Nathan Thompsons, one Posh player could be back for Reading game and the latest on Joel Randall
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson wants his players to follow the outstanding example set by experienced defender Nathan Thompson in the battle to avoid relegation from the Championship.
Paunvovic limps on
In what is good news for Posh, Velijko Paunovic looks like he has clung onto his job for just long enough. Reports were that the Serbian was to be given the boot after the latest defeat at home to Coventry on Saturday. As late as Tuesday morning, it was still rumoured he could be on his way out but he limps on for now and will take charge of the match against Posh. Defeat would surely make this his final game in charge, which may not do Posh too many favours in the long run.
The terrifying numbers behind Posh’s struggles this season
The six shocking statistics that explain Peterborough United’s awful season in the Championship
Peterborough United have compiled some damning statistics this season which explain the reasons for their struggle against the drop from the Championship.
Frankly, dire.
Posh have not won in any of their last 7 league games. The last league success came at home against Millwall in December.
Reading have lost all of their last 7 and you can extend their losing run to 8 if you add the FA Cup defeat to Kidderminster onto that. The Royals have played one game more than Posh and hold a two point advantage. Both have conceded 60 league goals but crucially, Reading have managed to score 36 to Posh’s 23.
Posh: DLWLL
Reading: LLLLL
Reading’s tale of woe:
Reading 2-3 Coventry
Bristol City 2-1 Reading
QPR 4-0 Reading
Reading 3-4 Huddersfield
Reading 0-2 Luton
Middlesbrough 2-1 Reading
Reading 0-7 Fulham
Kidderminster 2-1 Reading
Well, this one needs hardly any introduction. The cliché a six-pointer was invented for games like this one. Two teams in terrible form fighting for their lives to remain in this division next season. Lose and it almost feels like curtains for Posh, who would slip five points from safety and have to travel to face a Derby side breathing down their necks under unimaginable pressure on Saturday. It’s must-not lose but you could certainly make a good case for it being a must-win too.
Follow along here to find out how it goes.