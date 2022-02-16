LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs READING- Posh set for enormous relegation clash

In what is good news for Posh, Velijko Paunovic looks like he has clung onto his job for just long enough. Reports were that the Serbian was to be given the boot after the latest defeat at home to Coventry on Saturday. As late as Tuesday morning, it was still rumoured he could be on his way out but he limps on for now and will take charge of the match against Posh. Defeat would surely make this his final game in charge, which may not do Posh too many favours in the long run.