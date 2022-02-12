LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs PRESTON NORTH END- Posh make four changes to side beaten at Cardiff
Peterborough United are looking to bounce back from disappointment at Cardiff as they host Preston North End on Saturday (February 12, 3pm).
Nathan Thompson is set to return from injury as Posh look to escape the relegation zone. Darren Ferguson’s men could leapfrog Reading with victory, providing the Royals lose at home to Coventry.
Preston come into the match sitting right in midtable, 12th, and have not lost any of their last five matches. Former Posh man Andrew Hughes is expected to be in their line-up.
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Preston
Last updated: Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 14:06
- 3pm kick-off
- Nathan Thompson set to return from injury
- Harrison Burrows has an outside chance of returning
- Posh can escape the relegation zone with victory
- Preston are unbeaten in their last five and sit 12th
Preston line-up
Daniel Iversen, Sepp van der Berg, Patrick Bauer, Andrew Hughes, Ben Whiteman, Daniel Johnson, Alan Browne, Brad Potts, Josh Earl, Emil Riis, Cameron Archer
Subs: Connor Ripley, Liam Lindsay, Ched Evans, Alastair McCann, Joe Rafferty, Ryan Ledson, Scott Sinclair
Posh line-up
Steven Benda, Hayden Coulson, Frankie Kent, Josh Knight, Nathan Thompson, Joe Ward, Reece Brown, Oliver Norburn, Jeando Fuchs, Kwame Poku, Jonson Clarke-Harris
Subs: Dai Cornell, Sammie Szmodics, Jorge Grant, Jack Marriott, Ricky-Jade Jones, Callum Morton, Bali Mumba
Nearly time for the teams. Who are you going for?
MY PETERBOROUGH UNITED TEAM: Changes needed after Cardiff mauling
My Peterborough United side to take on Preston at home on Saturday (February 12, 3pm) sees a raft of changes after a dismal showing in south Wales.
Team news
Nathan Thompson was not risked against Cardiff as it was decided that a three hour trip on a coach would not be good for his muscle injury but he is expected to return. Harrison Burrows meanwhile has an outside chance of returning from a foot injury.
Jack Taylor and Mark Beevers remain out though, both with hamstring injuries.
Very strong words from Fergie this week
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson knows he’s getting ‘slaughtered’ on social media, but he won’t walk away from the fight and he’s urged high-earning players to stop hiding behind him
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson insists he hasn’t ‘lost the dressing room’ as he prepares to tackle his former club Preston North End in a Championship fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium tomorrow (February 12, 3pm).
Preston come into this match in much the better form, a position Posh are used to being in to be fair. They haven’t lost any of their last five games but three of them have been draws. They sit comfortably in midtable and have been on a upturn in form since Ryan Lowe took over. They have lost just one of the last ten.
Posh: LDLWL
Preston: WDDWD
Preston 0-0 Huddersfield (most recent)
Hull 0-1 Preston
Millwall 0-0 Preston
Preston 2-2 Bristol City
West Brom 0-2 Preston
Posh to meet ex-player
Former Peterborough United player full of confidence ahead of his return to London Road with Preston North End
It will be a very different Andrew Hughes who faces Peterborough United with Preston North End at the Weston Homes Stadium tomorrow (February 12, 3pm).
Last time out
Posh travelled to Deepdale in August on the back of what looked to be a promising run of form. They had beaten Derby and drawn 2-2 with Cardiff in their previous two games.
Optimism was high but Posh came crashing back down to earth after 14 minutes then giant centrehalf Patrick Bauer rose above everyone to head in a freekick, even if it was rather palmed into the net by Christy Pym, who had got caught in no mans land for the delivery into the box.
It proved to be one of many difficult away days for Posh, who pushed for an equalier but were picked off time and time again on the break. The match finished only 1-0 but for Preston’s profligacy, it could have been four or five.
Even then, Posh should have snatched a point with the last kick of the game. A ball was floated over the top to Clarke-Harris. He peeled off his man and had Smodics in the centre waiting for a tap-in, however, he inexplicably missed the ball when trying to poke it across the box and the match ended.
Preston topscorer Emil Riis (12) was on the bench that day, expect Posh to not had the same luck today.
Quite a coup for the National League side. I’m sure a few would take him back at Posh...
Former Peterborough United star training with non-league side
Former Peterborough United star Lee Tomlin has begun training non-league Wrexham
Tim Robinson is the man with the whistle today. He took charge of Sheffield Wednesday in midweek and awarded a rather dodgy penalty in Sheffield Wednesday’s favour when Massimo Luongo appeared to kick out at the defender, rather than get tackled by him. He also took charge of the fiery Midlands Derby between Forest and Derby and rather harshly sent Ravel Morrison off in my opinion.
The last Posh game he did was the 3-1 away defeat at Reading in September.