LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs PRESTON NORTH END- Posh make four changes to side beaten at Cardiff

Posh travelled to Deepdale in August on the back of what looked to be a promising run of form. They had beaten Derby and drawn 2-2 with Cardiff in their previous two games.

Optimism was high but Posh came crashing back down to earth after 14 minutes then giant centrehalf Patrick Bauer rose above everyone to head in a freekick, even if it was rather palmed into the net by Christy Pym, who had got caught in no mans land for the delivery into the box.

It proved to be one of many difficult away days for Posh, who pushed for an equalier but were picked off time and time again on the break. The match finished only 1-0 but for Preston’s profligacy, it could have been four or five.

Even then, Posh should have snatched a point with the last kick of the game. A ball was floated over the top to Clarke-Harris. He peeled off his man and had Smodics in the centre waiting for a tap-in, however, he inexplicably missed the ball when trying to poke it across the box and the match ended.