LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs PRESTON NORTH END- Posh level at the break after solid performance
Peterborough United are looking to bounce back from disappointment at Cardiff as they host Preston North End on Saturday (February 12, 3pm).
Nathan Thompson is set to return from injury as Posh look to escape the relegation zone. Darren Ferguson’s men could leapfrog Reading with victory, providing the Royals lose at home to Coventry.
Preston come into the match sitting right in midtable, 12th, and have not lost any of their last five matches. Former Posh man Andrew Hughes is expected to be in their line-up.
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Preston
Last updated: Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 16:10
- 3pm kick-off
- Nathan Thompson set to return from injury
- Harrison Burrows has an outside chance of returning
- Posh can escape the relegation zone with victory
- Preston are unbeaten in their last five and sit 12th
54 mins 0-0
back underway. He looks fine.
51 mins 0-0
Treatment for Bauer after he lands awkwardly.
49 mins 0-0
Preston have started on the front foot. They’re pressing higher and Archer has run at Knight more in these first four minutes than in the whole of the first half. It looks like a promising avenue for them.
46 mins 0-0
Posh playing with the wind in their favour in this half. It’s quite strong.
Second half
Interesting half-time scores
Middlesbrough 3-1 Derby
Reading 1-1 Coventry
45 mins 0-0
Preston ending the half on top but Posh defending resolutely and denying them space for a shot.
1 added on
42 mins 0-0
First time in a while Posh get caught out at the back and it’ two-on-two. Thompson with the goal saving sliding tackle to deny Archer a shot at goal.