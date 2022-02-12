LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs PRESTON NORTH END- Nathan Thompson set to return from injury
Peterborough United are looking to bounce back from disappointment at Cardiff as they host Preston North End on Saturday (February 12, 3pm).
Nathan Thompson is set to return from injury as Posh look to escape the relegation zone. Darren Ferguson’s men could leapfrog Reading with victory, providing the Royals lose at home to Coventry.
Preston come into the match sitting right in midtable, 12th, and have not lost any of their last five matches. Former Posh man Andrew Hughes is expected to be in their line-up.
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Preston
Last updated: Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 10:30
- 3pm kick-off
- Nathan Thompson set to return from injury
- Harrison Burrows has an outside chance of returning
- Posh can escape the relegation zone with victory
- Preston are unbeaten in their last five and sit 12th
Tim Robinson is the man with the whistle today. He took charge of Sheffield Wednesday in midweek and awarded a rather dodgy penalty in Sheffield Wednesday’s favour when Massimo Luongo appeared to kick out at the defender, rather than get tackled by him. He also took charge of the fiery Midlands Derby between Forest and Derby and rather harshly sent Ravel Morrison off in my opinion.
The last Posh game he did was the 3-1 away defeat at Reading in September.
Welcome!
Right then Posh, time to respond to that frankly disgraceful display in midweek. The funny thing is, with all of Reading’s results in particular, they still remain well in touch of safety and have another chance to move out of the bottom three with victory today. At some point though, Posh need to start doing the business rather than just celebrating others failing to do so. Can they do it? Let’s find out here.