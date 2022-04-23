LIVE: Peterborough United vs Nottingham Forest- Posh must win to have any chance of surviving

Anything that isn’t a Posh win will see them relegated to League One for next season, even if they draw and Reading lose, it will not be official but it will be as good as given Posh’s poor goal difference.
It may still happen anyway if Reading win but Posh must do all they can first and hope for the best.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Nottingham Forest
Thursday, 21 April, 2022
- 3pm kick-off
- Posh must win or they are relegated
- Reading face Hull away
- Joe Ward could return from a dead leg
- Forest are 5th, having lost 1 of their last 13 league games
The situation
The situation is simple. Posh have to win or they are down. Given that Reading are 7 points clear, only a win for Posh, coupled with Reading dropping points will keep the battle going on into next week.
If Posh were to get a point and Reading to lose, then the gap would be 6 points with 6 to play for but the comparative goal differences of -45 and -28 means that Posh would be relegated in all but name.
If Barnsley don’t win, they are down.
Welcome to what we hope is not the last day in which Posh have their have a chance of being in this division next season. They face a tough test against Nottingham Forest but if the spirit and fight of the recent run shows anything, it is that this side will give it their all.