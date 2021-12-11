LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED VS MILLWALL - Posh in desperate need of a home win
Peterborough United host Millwall in the Championship clash at the Weston Homes Stadium (December 11, 3pm).
Posh will be desperate to stop a run of seven matches without a win and five without a goal. They will need to in order to avoid getting cut further than five points adrift of safety.
Millwall sit in 8th, just four points off the play-offs but have only the 16th best away record in the league.
Follow all the action on the PT blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Millwall
Last updated: Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 11:30
- 3pm kick-off
- Ward and Poku expected to return to the squad
- Randall unlikely to feature
- Posh seeking their first home win in three matches
- Millwall sit 8th but have the 16th best away record
- Millwall have drawn 9 of 21 league matches, 8 1-1s
Match preview
Peterbororough United love scoring five goals against Millwall, When Harry Kane scored at London Road, Lions form, men to watch, other Championship fixtures and is the referee a lucky omen?
History suggests Peterborough United could be on for a five-goal win as they host Millwall on Saturday (December 11, 3pm) if they can continue a remarkable run.
Millwall have won only one of their last five matches and most of their results have been their classic 1-1. The Lions have drawn 1-1 eight times this season. Unsurprisingly, more than any other team. They did, however, win 3-1 against Birmingham last time out. Notice, the failure to beat Hull and Derby in recent weeks...
Form:
Millwall: DDDLW
Posh: LLLDL
Millwall 3-1 Birmingham
Hull 2-1 Millwall
Millwall 1-1 Bournemouth
Middlesbrough 1-1 Millwall
Millwall 1-1 Derby
Posh boss happy his side are sticking together
Darren Ferguson happy his Peterborough United side are not waving the white flag and insists his team just need a break
Darren Ferguson is happy that his side are sticking together and not waving the white flag and insists it will just take one break to change their fortunes.
Hopefully it is a lucky omen because the man with the whistle today is Leigh Doughty. He was in charge of when Posh got their only away points of the season at Hull.
Big game today, Posh really need to get back to winning ways as it’s now 7 without a win but crucially three without a win at home. Posh can’t afford to let their home record slip or there is simply no hope in this division. Can they get back on track? Find out here.