LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED VS MIDDLESBROUGH- Ricky-Jade Jones could return to squad
Peterborough United host play-off chasing Middlesbrough in the Championship this afternoon (April 2, 3pm).
Posh will be without the services of captain Oliver Norburn and goalkeeper Steven Benda. Ronnie Edwards is also a doubt after suffering with Covid this week.
They could welcome back Ricky-Jade Jones though to face a Middlesbrough side whose charge up the table in recent weeks has stalled slightly with only two wins in their lest five. One of the two defeats came away at Barnsley.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Middlesbrough
Last updated: Friday, 01 April, 2022, 23:48
- 3pm kick-off
- Benda out with broken finger, Norburn with a knee injury
- Edwards contracted Covid during the international duty
- Jones available again, Clarke-Harris and Taylor also fit
- Posh can only move as high as 22nd
- Boro are two points off the play offs, with two games in hand
This afternoon’s referee is Leigh Doughty, which should be good news for Posh. He has reffed Posh twice this season, both times they won 2-1. against Hull and Millwall. He surely can’t have a worse day than John Busby in the return game, who rounded out a horrendous performance with denying Posh an absolutely stonewell penalty.
Grant speaks ahead of the game and had a lot to say about the opposition
Peterborough United boss was glad to have a break which he used to plot a plan to contain a Middlesbrough side he tips to push for automatic promotion
Peterborough United boss Grant McCann has said that he was glad for the international break as used it to get his ideas across to his new players.
Middlesbrough go into this game looking good for the play-offs. Grant McCann has even tipped hris Wilder to still be tagrgeting the top two. That really would be ambitious given the fact they trail Fulham by ten points and have played a game more but they do sit oustide of the play off by just two points and are two games behind Blackburn in 6th. They aren’t in the best form thoguh, with their recent FA Cup tie against Chelsea perhaps causing a distraction.
Last 5
Bo
Birminghom 0-2 Middlesborugh
Millwall 0-0 Middlesbrough
Sheffield United 4-1 Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough 2-1 Luton
Barnsley 3-2 Middlesbrough
Grant gives injury update
Benda suffers broken finger, Edwards contracts Covid and Norburn suffers knee injury but Peterborough United also receive good injury news
Grant McCann has given an extensive injury update about Peterborough United’s squad, which includes the fact that Steven Benda has suffered a broken finger.
Posh signed off in the prefect style before the international break with a win at QPR but now the season is in its business end and they will need to pick up right from where they left off to stand any chance of pulling this great escape off.
To see if they can, join us here.