LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED VS MIDDLESBROUGH- Emmanuel Fernandez makes a surprise debut
Peterborough United host play-off chasing Middlesbrough in the Championship this afternoon (April 2, 3pm).
Posh will be without the services of captain Oliver Norburn and goalkeeper Steven Benda. Ronnie Edwards is also a doubt after suffering with Covid this week.
They could welcome back Ricky-Jade Jones though to face a Middlesbrough side whose charge up the table in recent weeks has stalled slightly with only two wins in their lest five. One of the two defeats came away at Barnsley.
Last updated: Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 15:09
- 3pm kick-off
- Benda out with broken finger, Norburn with a knee injury
- Edwards contracted Covid during the international duty
- Jones available again, Clarke-Harris and Taylor also fit
- Posh can only move as high as 22nd
- Boro are two points off the play offs, with two games in hand
9mins 0-0
Middlesbrough targeting the wide areas and often finding joy. Jones is looking the main threat, which is creating space for Crooks and Dijksteel coming up from centre back.
5 mins 0-0
Mistake from Dijksteel, who gifts the ball to JCH in the final third. They cut off his options to shoot off on his left foot, he’s allowed plenty of time to shoot though but he drags it wide, with the keeper well set.
5 mins 0-0
Posh just cut apart there by Jones, easily beats Burrows, puts an innocuos ball towards the six yard box, ooks easy enough to clear but Fernandez goes to ground and scuffs the clearence ,Joe Ward has to clear up and get it away.
2 mins 0-0
Decent start for Posh. Fuchs does well to spin his man in the middle. Feeds it out wide to Burrows, he sends it along for Szmodics to fire across the box, just in front of Marriott.
Kick-off
Here come the teams
Debut for Fernandez
A shock start for Fernandez. He was signed in the summer from Ramsgate, he also spent time in the Gillingham academy before that. He’s 20 years-old and is in a senior squad for the first time.
Middlesbrough line-up
Joe Lumley, Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Marcus Tavernier, Jonny Howson, Paddy McNair, Matt Crooks, Marc Bola, Isaiah Jones, Aaron Connolly, Folarin Balogun
Subs: Luke Daniels, Andraz Sporar, Lee Pelteir, Duncan Watmore, Sol Bamba, Jos Coburn, Riley McGree
Posh line-up
Dai Cornell, Harrison Burrows, Frankie Kent, Emmanuel Fernandez, Josh Knight, Joe Ward, Jack Taylor, Jeando Fuchs, Samie Szmodics, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jack Marriott
Subs: Will Blackmore, Ronnie Edwards, Reece Brown, Jorge Grant, Kwame Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones, Bali Mumba
Half an hour until the teams
Peterborough United host a Middlesbrough side chasing promotion to the Premier League on Saturday (April 2).