LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED VS MIDDLESBROUGH- Emmanuel Fernandez makes a surprise debut

Posh will be without the services of captain Oliver Norburn and goalkeeper Steven Benda. Ronnie Edwards is also a doubt after suffering with Covid this week.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

They could welcome back Ricky-Jade Jones though to face a Middlesbrough side whose charge up the table in recent weeks has stalled slightly with only two wins in their lest five. One of the two defeats came away at Barnsley.