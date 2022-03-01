LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs MANCHESTER CITY- Champions of England travel to Weston Homes Stadium
Peterborough United host the champions of England in the FA Cup fifth round at the Weston Homes Stadium (March 1, 7:15pm).
Pep Guardiola’s side have won the FA Cup six times, most recently in 2019, and currently sit top of the Premier League table.
Posh meanwhile sit bottom of the Championship and are eyeing up a sensational cup upset and to reach the quater finals for the first time since 1964.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Man City
Last updated: Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 16:30
- 7:15pm kick-off
- Oliver Norburn suspended
- Posh have not reached the FA Cup quarter finals since 1964
- Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus among likely starters
- Manchester City squad cost £926m to put together
Embrace the occasion says Grant
COUNTDOWN TO CITY: Peterborough United manager insists his side should not be scared of Manchester City: ‘Embrace the challenge of playing against one of the best teams in the world’
Peterborough United manager Grant McCann insists there is notging to be scared of when his side tackles Manchester City in a fifth round FA Cup tie at the Weston Homes Stadium tomorrow (March 1, 7.15pm).
Route so far
City
4th round City 4-1 Fulham (Gundogan, Stones, Mahrez 2)
3rd round Swindon 1-4 City (Silva, Jesus, Gundogan, Palmer)
Posh
Posh 2-1 Bristol Rovers
Posh 2-0 QPR
Posh’s record against top tier teams
COUNTDOWN TO CITY: Peterborough United’s FA Cup record against teams from the top flight of English football: ‘One win, two penalty shootout defeats, a couple of drubbings and an emotional return to Old Trafford for the ‘Messiah’
Peterborough United’s FA Cup record when drawn against top-flight opposition offers little hope ahead of a fifth round tie with against one of the greatest modern day English sides.
Fun fact
To put the difference between the sides in perspective, Man City’s squad cost £926m to assemble. The most expensive acquisition being this summer’s signing of Jack Grealish for £100m.
This led to them fielding the Premier League’s most expensive XI line-up in August, £520m.
A team like City are never really out of form but there have been a couple of shaky league performances recently and had to rely on referees to get them through against Everton after what looked like a clear handball from Rodri.
Before that, then were left stunned by summer target Harry Kane.
Everton 0-1 Man City
Man City 2-3 Tottenham
Sporting 0-5 Man City UCL
Norwich 0-4 Man City
Man City 2-0 Brentford
Welcome!
The big day is here. The champions of England are in town. Can Posh pull off an almighty shock. We will find out here.