LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs LUTON TOWN- Posh host surprise package Luton Town

Peterborough United host surprise promotion contenders Luton Town in the Championship this evening (April 5).

By Ben Jones
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 4:31 pm
Ronnie Edwards could return for Posh tonight.

Posh are set to be boosted by the return on Ronnie Edwards and Mark Beevers but have now fallen to eight points adrift of safety, with only seven games to go.

Luton, meanwhile, who operate on a similar budget to Posh, are flying high in fourth and looking for another win to move their impossible dream of reaching the Premier League a step closer.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Luton

Last updated: Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 16:30

  • 7:45pm kick-off
  • Edwards and Beevers likely to return to the squad
  • Norburn ruled out with torn ACL
  • Morton returns to West Brom with shoulder injury
  • Luton could go third with a win
Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 16:30

No complacency from Luton boss

Luton Town know what it’s like to pull off a great escape from relegation so there will be no complacency at Peterborough United

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones will refer back to his own club’s recent experiences to ensure there is no complacency from his promotion-chasing side in tonight’s Championship fixture at struggling Peterborough United (April 5, 7.45pm).

Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 16:29

Form

Luton arrive tonight in 4th off the back of a 2-2 draw at the weekend that they rescued due to a late own goal. It’s been mainly their fellow play-off contenders that have tripped them up lately rather than anyone else.

Luton last 6

Luton 2-2 Milwall

Hull 1-3 Luton

Luton 4-0 Preston

Luton 1-2 QPR

Coventry 0-1 Luton

Middlesbrough 2-1 Luton

Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 15:58

A plea to fans from the club ahead of tonight

Peterborough United ask fans to stop ‘anti-social behaviour’ after supporters injured by bottles being thrown

Peterborough United have reminded fans that anti-social behaviour won’t be tolerated after a number of fans have reported being injured by thrown bottles.

Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 15:57

Welcome!

Well, there is a prevaliling feeling that Posh’s time in the Championship is soming to an end and there are still seven games to go and the team has vosed to keep fighting. They will have to do a lot better tonight than they did on Saturday against a Luton side that have been defying expectations all season.

Find out here if they can restore some pride with victory tonight.

