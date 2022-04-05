LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs LUTON TOWN- Posh host surprise package Luton Town
Peterborough United host surprise promotion contenders Luton Town in the Championship this evening (April 5).
Posh are set to be boosted by the return on Ronnie Edwards and Mark Beevers but have now fallen to eight points adrift of safety, with only seven games to go.
Luton, meanwhile, who operate on a similar budget to Posh, are flying high in fourth and looking for another win to move their impossible dream of reaching the Premier League a step closer.
LIVE: Posh vs Luton
Last updated: Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 16:30
- 7:45pm kick-off
- Edwards and Beevers likely to return to the squad
- Norburn ruled out with torn ACL
- Morton returns to West Brom with shoulder injury
- Luton could go third with a win
No complacency from Luton boss
Luton Town know what it’s like to pull off a great escape from relegation so there will be no complacency at Peterborough United
Luton Town manager Nathan Jones will refer back to his own club’s recent experiences to ensure there is no complacency from his promotion-chasing side in tonight’s Championship fixture at struggling Peterborough United (April 5, 7.45pm).
Luton arrive tonight in 4th off the back of a 2-2 draw at the weekend that they rescued due to a late own goal. It’s been mainly their fellow play-off contenders that have tripped them up lately rather than anyone else.
Luton last 6
Luton 2-2 Milwall
Hull 1-3 Luton
Luton 4-0 Preston
Luton 1-2 QPR
Coventry 0-1 Luton
Middlesbrough 2-1 Luton
Welcome!
Well, there is a prevaliling feeling that Posh’s time in the Championship is soming to an end and there are still seven games to go and the team has vosed to keep fighting. They will have to do a lot better tonight than they did on Saturday against a Luton side that have been defying expectations all season.
