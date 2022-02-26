LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs HULL CITY- Nightmare start for McCann as Posh fall 3-0 down to his old club
Peterborough United host Hull City in a battle between sides who both won promotion to the Championship last season (February 26, 3pm).
Hull did so with Grant McCann and looked well set to remain in the division under his leadership.
That was until a change of ownership and it was decided that he would be replaced by Shota Arveladze.
He has his chance to take his revenge today as Hull are the opponents for his first game back in charge of Posh.
Follow the action on the PT live log below.
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Hull
Last updated: Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:36
- 3pm kick-off
- Grant McCann’s first game in charge
- Posh could complete a league double
- The sides came up together but Hull are 13 points better off (20th)
- Hull have won 1 in 7 under Shota Arveladze
78 mins 0-3
That was a nice Posh move, involved Kent breaking down the left, pulling back a ball inviting Szmodics to run on and hit. Side foot though and lacks power and bobbles into the keeper’s arms.
75 mins 0-3
Collision between Ingram and Jones. The latter was chasing a long ball, they’ve collided and Ingram goes flying over the top of Jones. Both down.
72 mins 0-3
Smith stings the palms of Benda from range, he gets down well.
71 mins 0-3
Grant dawdling on the ball. Gets robbed by KLP, he keeps running puts it through the legs of Benda when he gets into the box. No one can get to the ball as it trickles over the line.
69 mins 0-2
First positive bit of attacking play in the half. Ball hoofed over the top down the left, Jones chases it, touches it out of the air very well. No one there for the cross is. Morton arrives late and wants a penalty for a push in the back but it looks a dive.
68 mins 0-2
Hull look reasonably content with their lead and comfortable in the knowledge that Posh can’t break them down.
67 mins 0-2
Knight yellow, pushes Fleming away, who proceeds to roll on the floor asking for a booking. Ref grants his wish.
65 mins Posh sub 0-2
Grant replaces Brown.
65 mins 0-2
Fleming floats the free-kick just wide of Benda’s near post, he dived at full stretch.