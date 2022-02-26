LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs HULL CITY- Grant McCann takes charge against old club in his first match
Peterborough United host Hull City in a battle between sides who both won promotion to the Championship last season (February 26, 3pm).
Hull did so with Grant McCann and looked well set to remain in the division under his leadership.
That was until a change of ownership and it was decided that he would be replaced by Shota Arveladze.
He has his chance to take his revenge today as Hull are the opponents for his first game back in charge of Posh.
Follow the action on the PT live log below.
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Hull
Last updated: Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 09:30
- 3pm kick-off
- Grant McCann’s first game in charge
- Posh could complete a league double
- The sides came up together but Hull are 13 points better off (20th)
- Hull have won 1 in 7 under Shota Arveladze
Hull have been on the slide in recent weeks and are now in a position where they would actually be in the relegation zone were it not for points deductions for Derby and Reading. Shota Arveladze’s term got off to the perfect start with a win at home to Swansea but that appears to be somewhat of a false dawn. The Georgian has struggled since.
Posh:
Hull: LLLDDL
Hull 0-1 Preston
Derby 3-1 Hull
Hull 0-1 Fulham
Sheffield United 0-0 Hull
QPR 1-1 Hull
Hull 0-2 Barnsley (most recent)
McCann gives his thoughts on Hull
New Peterborough United boss Grant McCann on a first game against old club Hull City, trying to sign his new players in the summer, huge potential, not writing the current season off and getting stuck into the challenge
New Peterborough United manager Grant McCann insists he bears no grudges towards former club Hull City...but he badly wants to beat them at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (February 26, 3pm).
Welcome!
Football really has the best scriptwriters doesn’t it?
For all the first games Grant McCann could have back in management, it is Hull, the side who sacked him and have quickly found out that the grass is not always greener.
McCann can rub further salt into the wound and end what has been a whirlwind week for the club on a high.
Can he do it? Find out here.