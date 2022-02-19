LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs DERBY COUNTY- Jonson Clarke-Harris drops to the bench

There’s been more twists and turns at Derby County this season than your average soap opera. They would be sitting pretty on 39 points without the their deductions and wouldn’t have anything to worry about but here we are.

Things may be looking up though. The club say they are close to reaching an agreement to settle their (outrageous) legal claims against the club (for their own failures on the pitch).

This is what was putting off potential owners and with this not set to be a problem any longer, the administrators Quantuma believe that the club is ready to be taken over and come out of administration.

They have written to three would-be buyers asking them to put forward formal offers to buy the club. One of those is believed to be former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley.