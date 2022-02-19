LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs DERBY COUNTY- Jonson Clarke-Harris drops to the bench
Peterborough United travel to face Derby in what is now a must-win match in the Championship relegation battle (February 19, 3pm).
Victory would see Posh move six points clear of the Rams with a game in hand and potentially out of the relegation zone.
Defeat, however, would see Derby move ahead of Posh and drop them to 23rd and much closer to a place in League One next season.
Ronnie Edwards could be available again after injury.
Follow all of the action of the PT live blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Derby vs Posh
Last updated: Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 14:22
- 3pm kick-off
- Ronnie Edwards in contention to return
- Posh looking for only their second away win of the season
- Derby would overtake Posh with victory
- The Rams have earned 18 more points than Posh this season
Derby line-up
Ryan Allsop, Max Bird, Curtis Davies, Craig Forsyth, Nathan Byrne, Krystian Bielik,Festy Ebosele, Jason Knight, Eiran Cashin, Tom Lawrence, Luke Plange
Subs:Kelle Roos, Liam Thompson, Louie Sibley, Ravel Morrsion, Malcolm Ebiowei, Jack Stretton, Bartosz Cybulski
Posh line-up
Steven Benda, Hayden Coulson, Frankie Kent, Josh Knight, Nathan Thompson, Reece Brown, Oliver Norburn, Jeando Fuchs, Joe Ward, Callum Morton, Jack Marriott
Subs: Dai Cornell, Bali Mumba, Ronnie Edwards, Ricky-Jade Jones, Kwame Poku, Jorge Grant, Jonson Clarke-Harris,
Half an hour until the teams
The Peterborough United team I’d pick for a must-win match at Derby County. Would you recall the club’s former Ram?
Peterborough United face a must-win Championship clash at relegation rivals Derby County tomorrow (February 19, 3pm).
Team news
Ronnie Edwards is the only one of the injured contingent that is expected to have a chance of making this game.
Darren Ferguson had a decision to make about Joel Randall with the Under 23s set to host Burnley on Friday. Storm Eunice put pay to that so it will be interesting to see if he leaves him out or if he wasn’t intending to play him in that game anyway.
For the hosts, Richard Stearman serves the last of his three-match ban for his second minute red card against Huddersfield. Midfielder Kamil Jozwiak misses out through injury as does Colin Kazim-Richards is out with a separate injury but did miss a large chunk of the season after hobbling off at Posh in August.
Norburn finally speaks
February has been frustrating for Peterborough United, but the skipper will keep the team fighting
Peterborough United skipper Oliver Norburn insists his team are determined to fight their way out of Championship relegation trouble.
Posh have shown some more positive signs in recent weeks and if they had the quality at the top end of the field, could quite easily be coming into this looking for a third win in a row. Alas, that is not the case but Derby has been on a mini-dip themselves, having won just one of their last five.
Posh: LWLLD
Derby: LDLWL
Middlesbrough 4-1 Derby (most recent)
Derby 3-1 Hull
Huddersfield 2-0 Derby
Derby 2-2 Birmingham
Nottingham Forest 2-1 Derby
Over 30,000 expected at Pride Park today
Peterborough United set to play in front of one the biggest crowds in the club’s Football League history in Saturday’s huge game at Derby County
Peterborough United are set to play in front of one of the biggest crowds in their Football League history on Saturday when travelling to Pride Park to take on Derby County in a crunch Championship relegation battle (February 19, 3pm).
What’s going on Derby?
There’s been more twists and turns at Derby County this season than your average soap opera. They would be sitting pretty on 39 points without the their deductions and wouldn’t have anything to worry about but here we are.
Things may be looking up though. The club say they are close to reaching an agreement to settle their (outrageous) legal claims against the club (for their own failures on the pitch).
This is what was putting off potential owners and with this not set to be a problem any longer, the administrators Quantuma believe that the club is ready to be taken over and come out of administration.
They have written to three would-be buyers asking them to put forward formal offers to buy the club. One of those is believed to be former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley.
Wayne Rooney s also confident he has a number of free agents lined up as soon at the restrictions are lifted on the club.
Fergie piles the pressure on Derby
Peterborough United manager piles the pressure on Derby County, praises Wayne Rooney and expects his players to stand up to a hostile atmosphere
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has piled the pressure on Derby County ahead of their crunch Championship relegation battle at Pride Park tomorrow (February 19, 3pm).