LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs CARDIFF CITY- Posh looking to keep Bluebirds in relegation mix
Peterborough United face Cardiff City in a crucial bottom of the table clash at the Cardiff City Stadium (February 9, 7:45pm).
Posh have to refocus on the league as they look to pull finally kickstart a run towards safety in a big clash away at Cardiff.
A win would narrow the gap between the sides to six points but defeat would see the Bluebirds pull 12 points clear of the drop and Posh.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Cardiff
Last updated: Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 14:30
- 7:45m kick-off
- Taylor and Burrows remain out
- Morton set to return after being cup-tied
- Cardiff sit 19t, 6 points clear of Posh
- Top scorer Keiffer Moore left to join Bournemouth on deadline day
Last time
Well, considering Posh’s last away game it seems a little close to the knuckle to be talking about this but when the sides last met, it ended 2-2 after Posh gave away a two-goal lead.
Flying high on confidence from a stoppage-time win against Derby just two days before, Posh took a 2-0 lead early in the second half thanks to goals from Harrison Burrows and Siriki Dembele. In the 83rd minute they were still leading but falling back after struggling to keep hold of the ball at the top end of the pitch without Jonson Clarke-Harris, who was not fit enough to complete the 90 minutes.
This eventually ended up costing Posh as two crosses into the box were met by giant centre back Aden Flint, to give the visitors a point. The equaliser came with almost the last kick of the game in the 95th minute.
Surely Posh don’t need to learn that lesson for a third time...
Posh expected to come out fighting
Peterborough United are expected to come out swinging at the Cardiff City Stadium
Cardiff City boss Steve Morison expects Peterborough United to come out swinging in the big Championship relegation battle at the Cardiff City stadium tomorrow (February 9, 7.45pm).
The importance
Tonight it so important for stopping Cardiff moving themselves clear of the mini league that has developed. Victory tonight and they will move 12 points clear Posh and will start looking up rather than below.
Cardiff P28 -17 29pts
Reading P28 -22 22pts
Posh P27 - 32 20pts
Derby P30 0 18pts
Barnsley P29 -27 14pts
Welcome to coverage of what it a crucial game for Posh and one of the most winnable remaining away games. We all have Manchester City on the mind but tonight is crucial for making sure that Cardiff City do not pull themselves away from relegation trouble and leave Posh in a 4 way scrap for survival but an impressive Derby side still in the mix. Can Posh but the demons of the Birmingham trip to be? Find out here.