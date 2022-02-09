LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs CARDIFF CITY- Posh fall behind to early goal
Peterborough United face Cardiff City in a crucial bottom of the table clash at the Cardiff City Stadium (February 9, 7:45pm).
Posh have to refocus on the league as they look to pull finally kickstart a run towards safety in a big clash away at Cardiff.
A win would narrow the gap between the sides to six points but defeat would see the Bluebirds pull 12 points clear of the drop zone and Posh.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Cardiff
Last updated: Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 20:02
- 7:45m kick-off
- Taylor and Burrows remain out
- Morton set to return after being cup-tied
- Cardiff sit 19t, 6 points clear of Posh
- Top scorer Keiffer Moore left to join Bournemouth on deadline day
14 mins 1-0 Cardiff
Cardiff then recycle the ball. Feed Drameh on the right, he has all the time to ick oit a cross, Kent steps across Hugill but Davies picks up the loose ball, turns away from his man and drags a shot wide.
13 mins 1-0 Cardiff
POST AGAIN.
Nice Doyle cross from a free ick on the left of the pitch. Hugill climbs above Edwards and flicks onto the post.
11 mins 1-0 Cardiff
My word. Knight plays a backpass nowhere near Edwards, he turns like a cruise ship to try and get onto it and is beaten by Davies, he then drives into the box, cuts it back across but fortunately for Posh, Hugill can’t get on the end of it. This is horrific.
5 mins 1-0 Cardiff
Just seconds before that, that I did not have time to even type. Kent played a poor pass out of defence, it was intercepted and knocked forward. Coulson dithers and allows Doyle to get the loose ball and he smashes an effort against the post from 5 yards out. Very lax start from Posh.
5 mins 1-0 Cardiff
That is awful defending from Posh and Joe Ralls scores. Knight gets all in a mess on the right hand side, so slow to the ball and Davies beats him to a ball he has no right to get. He crosses in and Ralls has the freedom of Wales to roll into the net.
1-0 Cardiff
3 mins 0-0
Knight gifts the ball away and Drameh run almost the entire half of the pitch before Kent and Edwards doubleteam to stop him on the edge of the box. Sloppy.
1 min 0-0
Wing backs for both sides. Kent with an early foul on Hugill on the centre circle.
Late change to the Posh line-up
Knight has replaced Beevers.