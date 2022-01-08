LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs BRISTOL ROVERS- Posh looking to make FA Cup progress against League Two opposition
Peterborough United may fancy their chances of making progress in the FA Cup as they host League Two Bristol Rovers in the third round at the Weston Homes stadium (January 8, 3pm).
Posh will be boosted by the return of Ricky-Jade Jones and the loan signing of full-back Bali Mumba. Both will be looking to help Posh reach the fourth round of the competition for only the third time in 18 years.
There could be a few reunions as Jonson Clarke-Harris faces his old side, meanwhile Paul Coutts and Harry Anderson could make a return to the Weston Homes Stadium.
Last updated: Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 11:30
Since comparing recent form doesn’t really seem relevant given how long these sides have had off, let’s take a look at how they shape up in the FA Cup.
Posh have a record to put straight as the head-to-head in the competition is 3-0 to Bristol Rovers.
Bobby Downes grabbed a consolation goal in 1969 as Posh were beaten 3-1 in Bristol. Rovers were in Division 3 at the time compared to Division 4 Posh.
Non-league Posh were also beaten by Football League Rovers in 1952 (1-0 at home) and 1938 (4-1 away).
A Posh win would see them into the fourth round for only the third time in 18 years.
Could be see the first of new signing Bali Mumba today? Here’s the lowdown...
The lowdown on new Peterborough United signing Bali Mumba, a former England teammate of Bukayo Saka who made his professional debut at the age of 16
New Peterborough United signing Bali Mumba is highly-rated at Norwich City according to the Eastern Daily Press Canaries’ write David Freezer
Battle of the rustiness
Today’s game might not be a classic given that both sides will be making the return to action after such a long lay-off. Darragh was even considering going to the lengths of arranging a mid-season friendly given Posh’s horrible luck with their opponents using Covid to call the games off.
Today, Posh step onto the field for the first time 20 days, while Rovers haven’t played for 28 days. They called off their trip to Leyton Orient on New Year’s Day on the morning of the game, strangely as the side were already on their way to the capital. Joey Barton has confirmed that there is still some Covid in the camp but they will be fielding a side today, given that FA Cup rules are slightly different to those in the league, forcing the hands of teams to put out sides, rather than the more lax EFL rules.
Both sets of fans will undoubtedly just be glad to see their teams out on the pitch.
Match preview
FA CUP SPOTLIGHT: ‘Two fourth round appearances in 17 years, an opposition player Fergie signed twice, it’s Bristol Rovers 3, Posh 0 in FA Cup meetings’
It’s a great chance for Peterborough United to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup for just the third time in the last 18 seasons as lowly League Two side Bristol Rovers provide the opposition at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Welcome!
Would you believe it? Posh actually have a game on. It might ne just as well that it’s a cup game as it will give the side a chance to blow the cobwebs after three weeks off through no fault of their own.
The opposition and their potential problems also gives Posh a real chance to pick up a win and with the way the season has gone, that can’t be overlooked today, regardless of how you feel about the importance of a cup run this season.
Will Posh progress to the fourth round? Find out here!