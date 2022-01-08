LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs BRISTOL ROVERS- Posh looking to make FA Cup progress against League Two opposition

Today’s game might not be a classic given that both sides will be making the return to action after such a long lay-off. Darragh was even considering going to the lengths of arranging a mid-season friendly given Posh’s horrible luck with their opponents using Covid to call the games off.

Today, Posh step onto the field for the first time 20 days, while Rovers haven’t played for 28 days. They called off their trip to Leyton Orient on New Year’s Day on the morning of the game, strangely as the side were already on their way to the capital. Joey Barton has confirmed that there is still some Covid in the camp but they will be fielding a side today, given that FA Cup rules are slightly different to those in the league, forcing the hands of teams to put out sides, rather than the more lax EFL rules.