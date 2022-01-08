LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs BRISTOL ROVERS- Clarke-Harris drops to the bench as Posh name strong side
Peterborough United may fancy their chances of making progress in the FA Cup as they host League Two Bristol Rovers in the third round at the Weston Homes stadium (January 8, 3pm).
Posh will be boosted by the return of Ricky-Jade Jones and the loan signing of full-back Bali Mumba. Both will be looking to help Posh reach the fourth round of the competition for only the third time in 18 years.
There could be a few reunions as Jonson Clarke-Harris faces his old side, meanwhile Paul Coutts and Harry Anderson could make a return to the Weston Homes Stadium.
Follow all the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Bristol Rovers
Last updated: Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 14:57
- 3pm kick-off
- Ricky-Jade Jones expected to return to the squad
- Joel Randall sidelined with hamstring issue
- Bali Mumba could make debut
- Jonson Clarke-Harris faces his old side, while Paul Coutts and Harry Anderson could line up for Rovers
- Bristol Rovers sit 18th in League Two
- Posh looking to reach the fourth round for only the third time in 18 years, never beaten Rovers in an FA Cup tie
Here come the teams!
A reminder that it is nine subs on the bench today. 5 allowed to come on.
More Covid problems for the visitors
A number of young players are on the Rovers bench that only includes eight names but most importantly, they are without mamanger Joey Barton after he tested positive himself. Andy Mangan will take charge of the match.
Bristol Rovers line-up
James Belshaw, James Connolly Luke Thomas, Zain Westbrooke, Sam Nicholson, Paul Coutts, Nick Anderton Antony Evans, Sion Spence, Luca Hoole, Trevor Clarke
Subs: Jed Ward, Pablo Martinez, Brett Pitman, Ryan Jones, Jerry Lawrence, Lucas Vaughan, Malik Sesay, Max Edwards-Styjewski
Posh line-up:
Dai Cornell, Joe Tomlinson, Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight, Nathan Thompson, Oliver Norburn, Jack Taylor, Harrison Burrows, Jorge Grant, Siriki Dembele, Sammie Szmodics
Subs: Will Blackmore, Frankie Kent, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Ricky-Jade Jones, Kai Corbett, Joe Ward, Bali Mumba, Kyle Barker, Luke Harris
Half an hour until the teams...
My Peterborough United team to play Bristol Rovers includes a new signing, a midfield tweak and the toss of a coin for Dembele’s attacking partner!
Peterborough United should pick the team tomorrow (January 8) they intend to pick when Coventry rock up at the Weston Homes Stadium for a Championship fixture on January 15.
Posh will be motivated by the scars of last season
Peterborough United will be motivated by the deep scars from last season’s FA Cup humiliation
Peterborough United will use the scars of last season’s FA Cup humiliation as motivation for their third round tie with Bristol Rovers at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (January 8, 3pm).
Dangermen
One member of the Rovers side will need no introduction. Paul Coutts is likely to line up in the heart of the midfield. Darren Ferguson signed Coutts for Posh from Highland League side Cove Rangers in July 208 and he played 60 times in League One and the Championship for the club before following Ferguson to Preston North End.
Former winger Harry Anderson is also in the side and scored on Rovers last outing against Rochdale 28 days ago.
Veteran forward Brett Pitman is Rovers join top scorer with Sam Nicholson. They have four goals in League Two apiece.
Joey Barton full of praise for Posh ahead of the match
Joey Barton full of praise for Peterborough United, but he believes his Bristol Rovers side can beat tham in the FA Cup
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton heaped praise on Peterborough United ahead of their third round FA Cup clash at the Weston Homes Stadium tomorrow (January 8, 3pm).
Since comparing recent form doesn’t really seem relevant given how long these sides have had off, let’s take a look at how they shape up in the FA Cup.
Posh have a record to put straight as the head-to-head in the competition is 3-0 to Bristol Rovers.
Bobby Downes grabbed a consolation goal in 1969 as Posh were beaten 3-1 in Bristol. Rovers were in Division 3 at the time compared to Division 4 Posh.
Non-league Posh were also beaten by Football League Rovers in 1952 (1-0 at home) and 1938 (4-1 away).
A Posh win would see them into the fourth round for only the third time in 18 years.