LIVE: Peterborough United vs Bournemouth- Clarke-Harris still available as Posh look for big win

Bournemouth were knocked off top spot by West Brom’s 4-0 win away at Cardiff last night but will be aiming to get back there tonight and continue their red hot form. Scott Parker’s side have won their last four but a crumb of comfort for Posh will be the 0-0 draw away at Hull at the end of last month. Ferguson and McCann met on Tuesday to watch their Under 23s side, let’s hope they exchanged notes on how to nullify Bournemouth!