LIVE: Peterborough United vs Bournemouth- Clarke-Harris still available as Posh look for big win
Live coverage as Posh host Bournemouth in the Championship at 7:45 pm at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Posh come into this off the back of another disappointing away performance at Coventry, losing 3-0, but can take heart from the fact that they were exceptional in their last home outing against Birmingham, winning 3-0 on that occasion.
Bournemouth, meanwhile, come into the match looking to reclaim the top spot they lost to West Brom last night (September 28). The Cherries are yet to lose in the league this year and have a range of attacking threats Posh need to be wary of.
- 7:45pm kick-off
- Dembele has a chance to start but unlikely
- Clarke-Harris is available as appeal hearing date still not set
- Bournemouth have not lost in the league this season
- The Cherries will go top of the league with a win
Bournemouth
Bournemouth looks as if they are playing a 4-3-3. Solanke up top, with Rogers and Christie either side. Billing, Lerma and Brooks are a fearsome looking midfield combination at this level.
Morgan Rogers looked a handful when playing against Posh for Lincoln last season. By all accounts, they are a free-flowing attacking side who will commit bodies forward.
Bournemouth line-up
Mark Travers, Jordan Zemura, Gary Cahill, Lloyd Kelly Jack Stacey, Philip Billing, Jefferson Lerma, David Brooks, Morgan Rogers, Ryan Christie Dominic Solanke
Subs: Orjan Nyland, Adam Smith, Chris Mepham, Ben Pearson, Emiliano Marcondes, Jaidon Anthony, Jamal Lowe
Posh line-up
Dai Cornell, Dan Butler, Ronnie Edwards, Frankie Kent, Nathan Thompson, Oliver Norburn, Jack Taylor, Harrison Burrows, Jorge Grant, Sriki Dembele, Jonson Clarke-Harris
Subs: Will Blackmore, Sammie Szmodics, Josh Knight, Kwame Poku, Conor Coventry, Joe Tomlinson, Joe Ward
Bournemouth were knocked off top spot by West Brom’s 4-0 win away at Cardiff last night but will be aiming to get back there tonight and continue their red hot form. Scott Parker’s side have won their last four but a crumb of comfort for Posh will be the 0-0 draw away at Hull at the end of last month. Ferguson and McCann met on Tuesday to watch their Under 23s side, let’s hope they exchanged notes on how to nullify Bournemouth!
Last 5 matches:
Bournemouth 2-1 Luton
Cardiff 0-1 Bournemouth
Bournemouth 2-1 QPR
Bournemouth 3-0 Barnsley
Hull 0-0 Bournemouth
Darren Ferguson has called on his side to be on the top of their game both with and without the ball tonight.
Peterborough United boss full of praise for Bournemouth and calls for his side to use the ball well to beat them
Northampton ref Andy Woolmer is back on duty for a Posh match tonight. He too charge of the season opener away at Luton, hopefully a better performance than that incoming.
Tough game for Posh tonight. Bournemouth are yet to lose in the league this season but Posh have looked their best at home this season and have already given West Brom a real test. What can they produce against Bournemouth? Let’s find out. Join us from 7:45pm for the action.