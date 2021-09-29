LIVE: Peterborough United vs Bournemouth- All level at the break
Live coverage as Posh host Bournemouth in the Championship at 7:45 pm at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Posh come into this off the back of another disappointing away performance at Coventry, losing 3-0, but can take heart from the fact that they were exceptional in their last home outing against Birmingham, winning 3-0 on that occasion.
Bournemouth, meanwhile, come into the match looking to reclaim the top spot they lost to West Brom last night (September 28). The Cherries are yet to lose in the league this year and have a range of attacking threats Posh need to be wary of.
Follow the live coverage below.
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Bournemouth
Last updated: Wednesday, 29 September, 2021, 21:39
- 0-0 L
- Dembele has a chance to start but unlikely
- Clarke-Harris is available as appeal hearing date still not set
- Bournemouth have not lost in the league this season
- The Cherries will go top of the league with a win
FULL TIME
MAGNIFICENT FROM THOMPSON. Low cut back from Lerma looked destined for Billing but there he is to clear away, that would have been a certain goal.
Out to the edge of the box, weak header from Pearson, claimed by Cornell.
JCH tries to paly a quick pass off to Coventry rather than hold the ball up. Bournemouth pump it forward and get a corner.
6 added on
Almost a couple into the now and Cornell claims a cross off the head of Solanke.
90 mins CHANCE
Anthony’s corner finds an unmarked Solanke but he plants his header over. Massive chance.
Bournemouth corner, vital header from Thompson to stop a long ball falling to the foot of Solanke.
Clever play from Thompson, sees Solanke is coming to clear him up and lets him to win a free-kick. Posh have switched into game management mode.
Posh counter a nervy few minutes with a driving run into the right of the box from JCH, he wins a corner from Kelly but the ball in is too low from Burrows and doesn’t beat the first man.
81 mins CHANCE
Close again for Bournemouth. Good ball in from Anthony, Thompson tries to blast clear but the ball hits Kent and bounces up nicely for Solanke in the box. He really should do better than blasting it over.