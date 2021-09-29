LIVE: Peterborough United vs Bournemouth- All level at the break

Posh come into this off the back of another disappointing away performance at Coventry, losing 3-0, but can take heart from the fact that they were exceptional in their last home outing against Birmingham, winning 3-0 on that occasion.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, come into the match looking to reclaim the top spot they lost to West Brom last night (September 28). The Cherries are yet to lose in the league this year and have a range of attacking threats Posh need to be wary of.