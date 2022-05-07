LIVE: Peterborough United vs Blackpool- Last game in the Championship for Posh

After just one season, Posh will return to League One after a disappointing season.
The only thing on the line today is whether they finish 22nd or 23rd, to finish ahead of Derby, they must better the result of the Rams.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog.
LIVE: Posh vs Blackpool
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 22:07
- 12:30pm kick-off
- Posh expected to give youngsters an opportunity
- Posh must better Derby’s result to finish 22nd
- Blackpool came up with Posh but sit on 60 points
Great honesty from captain Clarke-Harris this week
Jonson Clarke-Harris 'forgot' how to be a striker in the first half of the season
Peterborough United top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris has vowed to start next season in peak physical condition.
Anything on the line?
Well yes, one thing. Posh can still finsih the best of the relegated sides. Currently they are level on 34 points with Derby but are behind the Rams because of a terrible goal difference of -49, compared to -7.
Derby are at home to 19th placed Cardiff, victory seals them 22nd but anthing less lets Posh in, provided they better the result. Some minor prize money and pride at stake.
Welcome!
Just once more to go in this season and it’s an early one. By 3 this nightmare of a season will be over and Posh will have to begin preparing for life back in League One.
Blackpool is a cruel tie, it rubs right in the club’s face what has been acheived by a side that actually finished below Posh last season. They have slotted straight into the Championship though aand lead Posh by 26 points, sitting in 16th.