LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED VS BARNSLEY- Posh aiming for win in crucial Championship clash
Peterborough United are targeting a win in a crucial meeting with fellow Championship strugglers Barnsely this afternoon (November 27, 3pm).
Poya Asbaghi takes charge of only his second Barnsley match in the hope of turning around an alarming run that has seen the Tykes win just one of their last 17 league matches. Posh, meanwhile, are looking to end a run of five without a run with another impressive home display.
Follow the action live on the PT blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Barnsley
Last updated: Friday, 26 November, 2021, 23:05
- 3pm kick-off
- 22nd vs 23rd, the two sides that have collected the least points this season
- Norburn could miss out through sickness bug
- Joel Randall expected to return to the squad after injury
- Posh looking to end a run of of five without a win
- Victory for Posh could see them climb up to 20th
- Barnsley have won just 1 of their last 17 league matches
Welcome!
It doesn’t get much bigger than this 19 matches in. Posh are in a slump and need to pull themselves out of it against a side that are in an even worse slump than they are. Win at Barnsley and suddenly things don’t seem so bad but lose and things start to look bleak. Find out here how they get on in this massive clash at the bottom of the table.