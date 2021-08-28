LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED v WEST BROMWICH ALBION: Szmodics and Marriott start as Dembele and Knight drop to the bench.
Peterborough United chase a shock Championship win over promotion faourites West Bromwich Albion at the Weston Homes Stadium tonight (August 28, 8pm).
Posh have picked up four points from their two home games so far this season.
Last updated: Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 19:38
- 8pm kick-off
- Jack Taylor improving but unlikely to be risked
- All of Posh’s points and goals have come at home
- Minute’s applause to be held in honour of Robbie Cooke and Peter McNamee
- West Brom are the league’s leading scorers
- Top scorer Callun Robinson out but Jordan Hugill could debut
Still scratching our heads a bit about the team, I’m going for a 3 of Butler, Thompson and Kent, Burrows and Ward wing backs. A four seems unliekly as that would but Szmodics on the left or right of midfield, given JCH and Marriott will almost certainly be in a two. Knight going out takes away height against the set piece masters in the league and Dembele being on the bench is bemusing. Has to be a knock, he’s your one hope to do something special. Will be interesting to speak to Fergie afterwards.
West Brom line-up
Sam Johnstone, Dara O’Shea, Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi, Darnell Furlong, Jake Livermore, Alex Mowatt, Conor Townsend, Grady Diangana, Kyle Phillips, Karlan Grant
Subs: Alex Palmer, Caleb Taylor, Taylor Gardiner-Hickman, Adam Reach, Robert Snodgrass, Tom Fellows, Jordan Hugill
Posh line-up, can you work this formation out?
Christy Pym, Harrison Burrows, Dan Butler, Frankie Kent, Nathan Thompson, Joe Ward, Oliver Norburn, Jorge Grant, Sammie Szmodics, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jack Marriott
Subs: Will Blackmore, Ronnie Edwards, Jack Taylor, Josh Knight, Joe Tomlinson, Joel Randall, Siriki Dembele
West Brom outgoings
Matheus Pereira (RW)to Al Hilal (16.2m)
Rekeem Harper (CM) to Ipswich (522k)
Ahmed Hegazy (CB) to Ittihad (450k)
Kieran Gibbs (LB) to Inter Miami (free)
Andy Lonergan (GK) to Everton (free)
Kamil Grosicki (LW) to Pogon Szczecin (free)
Kyle Edwards (LM) to Ipswich (free)
Charlie Austin (ST) to QPR (free)
Lee Peltier (RB) to Middlesbrough (free)
Sam Field (CM) to QPR (free)
Romaine Sawyers (CM) to Stoke (free)
Hal Robson-Kanu (ST) released
Branislav Ivanovic (CB) released
The mother of all clearouts for West Brom following relegation but look at the state of the fee for Pereira. That is on top of parachute payments, just shows the levels of club in this league.
West Brom incomings
Adam Reach (LM) from Sheff Wed (free)
Alex Mowatt (CM) from Barnsley (free)
Matt Clarke (CB) from Brighton (loan)
Jordan Hugill (ST) from Norwich (loan)
New boy Hugill, who came in this week, may well be needed tonight but just a few quality Championship editions as West Brom look to trim the fat, while making a push for a Premier League return.
Fergie calls on Posh to be brave and smart
Peterborough United can topple the promotion favourites if they are brave and smart
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson wants his players to be brave and smart when they host a powerful West Bromwich Albion side at the Weston Homes Stadium tomorrow (August 28, 8pm kick off).
West Brom form
Last 5:
West Brom 0-6 Arsenal
Blackburn 1-2 West Brom
West Brom 4-0 Sheffield United
West Brom 3-2 Luton
Bournemouth 2-2 West Brom
Forget the 6-0, it was the kids as Ismael insisted the focus was on the league and in that vein, the Baggies have made a good start.
Injury deprives them of CB Matt Clarke today and top scored Callum Robinson has tested positive for Covid but this still promises to be a formidable challenge for Posh.
Last meetings
If you're looking for a sign that Posh can pull off a win tonight, the past meetings between the sides does not provide it. Posh have won just 4 of 19 and none of the last five.
The last meeting was a magic night though, with so nearly a fairytale ending.
13 Jan 2009- Posh 0-2 West Brom FA Cup
18 Aug 2009- Posh (Mackail-Smith, McLean) 2-3 West Brom
26 Dec 2009- West Brom 2-0 Posh
30 Jan West Brom 2-2 Posh (Coulthirst, Taylor) FA Cup
10 Feb 2016- Posh (Taylor) 1-1 West Brom 3-4 pens FA Cup replay
Referee has a history of being kind to Posh
The referee today is experienced Championship campaigner James Linington. The last Posh match he reffed was in August 2018. He awarded Posh a rather generous penalty in the 91st minute against Charlton, for a push on Toney and Cummings dispatched in for a 1-0 away win.