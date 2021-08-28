LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED v WEST BROMWICH ALBION: Szmodics and Marriott start as Dembele and Knight drop to the bench.

Still scratching our heads a bit about the team, I’m going for a 3 of Butler, Thompson and Kent, Burrows and Ward wing backs. A four seems unliekly as that would but Szmodics on the left or right of midfield, given JCH and Marriott will almost certainly be in a two. Knight going out takes away height against the set piece masters in the league and Dembele being on the bench is bemusing. Has to be a knock, he’s your one hope to do something special. Will be interesting to speak to Fergie afterwards.