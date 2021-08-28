LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED v WEST BROMWICH ALBION: Can Posh upset the promotion favourites?

Peterborough United chase a shock Championship win over promotion faourites West Bromwich Albion at the Weston Homes Stadium tonight (August 28, 8pm).

By Ben Jones
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 9:00 am
Posh manager Darren Ferguson.

Posh have picked up four points from their two home games so far this season.

Follow the action live on the PT Blog below...

LIVE BLOG: Posh vs West Brom

Last updated: Friday, 27 August, 2021, 22:01

  • 8pm kick-off
  • Jack Taylor improving but unlikely to be risked
  • All of Posh’s points and goals have come at home
  • Minute’s applause to be held in honour of Robbie Cooke and Peter McNamee
  • West Brom are the league’s leading scorers
  • Top scorer Callun Robinson out but Jordan Hugill could debut
Friday, 27 August, 2021, 22:01

Match preview

Peterborough United to tackle a West Brom side with a new attacking threat, ex-Posh player in the Baggies squad, the last meeting was a humdinger and it’s almost 4/1 on a home win

West Bromwich Albion will have a new attacking threat when they visit the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (August 28, 8pm) for a Championship fixture.

