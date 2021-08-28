LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED v WEST BROMWICH ALBION: Can Posh upset the promotion favourites?
Peterborough United chase a shock Championship win over promotion faourites West Bromwich Albion at the Weston Homes Stadium tonight (August 28, 8pm).
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 9:00 am
Posh have picked up four points from their two home games so far this season.
Follow the action live on the PT Blog below...
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs West Brom
- 8pm kick-off
- Jack Taylor improving but unlikely to be risked
- All of Posh’s points and goals have come at home
- Minute’s applause to be held in honour of Robbie Cooke and Peter McNamee
- West Brom are the league’s leading scorers
- Top scorer Callun Robinson out but Jordan Hugill could debut
Match preview
Peterborough United to tackle a West Brom side with a new attacking threat, ex-Posh player in the Baggies squad, the last meeting was a humdinger and it’s almost 4/1 on a home win
West Bromwich Albion will have a new attacking threat when they visit the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (August 28, 8pm) for a Championship fixture.
