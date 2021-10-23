LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED v QPR: Can Posh win back-to-back Championship matches by seeing off the Super Hoops?
Peterborough United will attempt to win back-to-back Championship matches for the first time this season by beating high fliers Queens Park Rangers at the Weston Homes Stadium today (October 23, 3pm).
Posh delivered a confidence-boosting success at fellow strugglers Hull City on Tuesday night.
Follow all the action live on the PT Blog below...
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs QPR
Last updated: Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 10:30
- 3pm kick-off
- Posh looking for first back-to-back wins of the season
- Jonson Clarke-Harris serves final match of four-game ban
- High-flying QPR sit in 5th
- QPR have conceded more than they’ve scored away and taken 7 points from 6 games
Past meetings
It’s been 11 year since the sides met in the league as Aaron McLean struck the winner in a game that QPR would later finish with nine men after red cards to Peter Ramage and Mikael Leigertwood. The sides last met in 2018, however, in the league cup when Posh were blown away with 2 goals in 6 minutes and never recovered.
Past 5 meetings:
14 Aug 2018- QPR 2-0 Posh
06 Feb 2010- Posh (McLean) 1-0 QPR
12 Sep 2009- QPR 1-1 Posh (McLean)
20 Feb 2004- QPR 1-1 Posh (Platt)
18 Oct 2003- Posh 0-0 QPR
Ferguson has “shut out all of the noise"
Peterborough United manager has shut out all the outside noise, another injury to a young player ahead of a tough game against a QPR side full of attacking threats
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has the blinkers on as he attempts to steer his team away from danger in the Championship.
Australian Jarrad Gillett is back on duty and is back at Posh for a second time, in what is only his 5th outing this season. He was on duty for the Birmingham game and is by far and away the best ref Posh have had this season.
First of the season?
Posh head into today’s match with an opportunity to win back-to-back matches for the first time this season after a confidence boosting win at Hull in the week. Home form has been much better anyway but if Posh can carry the momentum through today then things could really start to be looking up.