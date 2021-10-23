LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED v QPR: Big let-off for Posh as half-time approaches
Peterborough United will attempt to win back-to-back Championship matches for the first time this season by beating high fliers Queens Park Rangers at the Weston Homes Stadium today (October 23, 3pm).
Posh delivered a confidence-boosting success at fellow strugglers Hull City on Tuesday night.
Follow all the action live on the PT Blog below...
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs QPR
Last updated: Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 15:49
- 0-0 L
- Posh looking for first back-to-back wins of the season
- Jonson Clarke-Harris serves final match of four-game ban
- High-flying QPR sit in 5th
- QPR have conceded more than they’ve scored away and taken 7 points from 6 games
Johansen clips it over everyone fortunately. That should never have been taken.
Free-kick QPR 40 yards from goal but it was half time 45 seconds ago.
1 added on
Adomah has for too much pace for Burrows and Beevers, he breezes past Burrows and then Beevers trips himself over trying to deal with him. Edwards clears the danger, he’s been fantastic apart from that lax pass.
42 mins CHANCE
It’s Posh now who nearly hit the front. A Ward cross isn’t dealt with at all well, it bobbles out to Grant, he takes a touch onto his better foot and he spears an effort towards the far corner. Only inched wide, some sections of the ground thought that was in.
38 mins WHAT A LET OFF
Wow. That should have been 1-0. Edwards gives the ball away on the edge of the box. Chair picks up and launches one from range. Cornell badly spills it, Dykes is the most alive and latches on to to, he thinks he has a tap-in but Cornell gets up and makes an excellent save. Austin then still should score and the ball comes loose again but he manages to curl hit shot wide from the right of the goal about six yards out, looked harder to miss the target.
Another wasted cross from QPR, McCallum doesn’t give any of his forwards a chance to attack the ball.
Breaking news as Cardiff sack Mick McCarthy after 8 straight league defeats.
Straight into the keeper's hands, didn’t even have to move.
Free-kick on the edge of the box, good feet from Grant. clipped by Adomah.