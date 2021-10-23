LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED v QPR: Big let-off for Posh as half-time approaches

Wow. That should have been 1-0. Edwards gives the ball away on the edge of the box. Chair picks up and launches one from range. Cornell badly spills it, Dykes is the most alive and latches on to to, he thinks he has a tap-in but Cornell gets up and makes an excellent save. Austin then still should score and the ball comes loose again but he manages to curl hit shot wide from the right of the goal about six yards out, looked harder to miss the target.