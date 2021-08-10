LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED v PLYMOUTH ARGYLE: Posh are two down at the break and it would be worse, but for the goalkeeper
Peterborough United have made seven changes to their starting line-up as they aim to end a dismal set of Carabao Cup first round results at home to League One Plymouth Argle tonight (August 10, 7.45pm).
Posh have fallen at the first hurdle in each of the last four seasons and two of them were at home to lower division opposition, including last year when Cheltenham won 1-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium.
New signing Joel Randall is expected to start the game after a promising debut as a substitute in Saturday’s 3-0 Championship defeat at Luton Town.
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Plymouth
Last updated: Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 21:00
- 0-2 L
- Ryan Hardie puts Plymouth ahead after 24 minutes
- Randall and Poku could make first starts
- Posh have not won an EFL Cup tie in the last 4 seasons
- Plymouth started the season with a 2-0 loss against Rotherham
More bright play on the left but the ball comes in from Tomlinson and Cooper comes straight off his line to claim. Plymouth are sitting in and looking good for their lead.
No changes at half time for either. Posh much ore on the front foot though. Randall is looking lively on the left and puts in another cross which the keeper has to deal with, the problem is who is going to get on the end of one?
The corner is cleared out but the ball is put straight back in and Posh force Cooper into a save low down at his near post, looks like a cross to Kanu but Cooper gets there first.
Posh corner, great play from Grant in the middle to bring the ball down, turn his man and play a ball through to Randall, he cuts inside feeds Knight on the overlap and his shot is deflected over.
Second half
If you want some half time cheer then the pitch looks excellent. All I’ve got I’m afraid.
A few boos around the stadium as the whistle goes. A bit much I think but it’s not been good, Plymouth have dominated the game.
Edwards has shown a worrying lack of pace tonight, regularly beaten in footraces with Hardie, a slight worry for an 18 year old lad but I think a lot has to do with his starting position and awareness. Hardie could have had 5 tonight.
4 added on
Plymouth in again, Jephcott plays a throughball towards, pits Hardie in a race with Edwards and the forward wins. He gets in on the left side of the box, shoots across Cornell again but this time the angles are in the keeper’s favour and he makes the down low on his left.