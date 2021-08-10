LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED v PLYMOUTH ARGYLE: Posh aim to end a dismal run of Carabao Cup results
Peterborough United aim to end a dismal set of Carabao Cup first round results at home to League One Plymouth Argle tonight (August 10, 7.45pm).
Posh have fallen at the first hurdle in each of the last four seasons and two of them were at home to lower division opposition, including last year when Cheltenham won 1-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium.
New signing Joel Randall is expected to start the game after a promising debut as a substitute in Saturday’s 3-0 Championship defeat at Luton Town.
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Plymouth
Last updated: Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 18:15
- 7:45pm kick-off
- Marriott, Taylor and Dembele remain out
- Randall and Poku could make first starts
- Posh have not won an EFL Cup tie in the last 4 seasons
- Plymouth started the season with a 2-0 loss against Rotherham
Posh to appoint a fitness coach, hard to argue one wasn’t needed...
Peterborough United to appoint a set-piece coach
Peterborough United are set to announce the appointment of a set-piece coach.
More on Norburn. Is he enough to plug the hole in defensive midfield?
A ‘massive’ move for new Peterborough United signing who could be the answer to the club’s defensive midfield issues
New Peterborough United signing Oliver Norburn has described the move from Shrewsbury Town to the Weston Homes Stadium as ‘massive’ for his career.
A new face added to the ranks
Peterborough United sign Shrewsbury Town midfielder
Peterborough United have signed Shrewsbury Town midfielder Oliver Norburn.
A chance to 'freshen’ up the line-up
Peterborough United to freshen up their side for the Carabao Cup tie with Plymouth
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson will freshen up his starting line-up for the first round Carabao Cup tie against League One outfit Plymouth Argyle tomorrow (August 10, 7.45pm).