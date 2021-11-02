LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED v HUDDERSFIELD TOWN: Posh aim to celebrate Darren Ferguson’s 500th game as manager with a crucial victory.
Darren Ferguson celebrates his 500th game as Peterborough United manager tonight as Huddersfield Town visit the Weston Homes Stadium for a Championship fixture (November 2, 7.45pm kick off).
Posh need to continue their decent home form to ensure they stay clear of the teams in the relegation zone,
Follow the action live on the PT Blog below...
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Huddersfield
Last updated: Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 16:31
- 7:45pm kick-off
- Posh looking for third Championship win in four games
- Huddersfield sit 5th after narrowly surviving relegation last season
- Ex-Posh loanee Harry Toffolo expected to start
Probably a good thing to have another game so quickly after that performance at Swansea on Saturday but it’s important to remember that a win tonight and it’s 3 out of 4 for Posh. 5th placed Huddersfield are in town tonight hoping to keep up their surprisingly good start to the season, can Posh bring them down? Find out here.
Keith Stroud is still going at aged 52 and takes charge tonight. He last reffed Posh for the crucial 1-0 win at Charlton in April.
His team of officials were thrust into the headlines last week when his assistant referee ruled a perfectly legitimate goal for QPR in the League Cup tie against Sunderland by appearing to forget a part of the offside rule.