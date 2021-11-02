LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED v HUDDERSFIELD TOWN: Clarke-Harris with a late leveller for Posh
Darren Ferguson celebrates his 500th game as Peterborough United manager tonight as Huddersfield Town visit the Weston Homes Stadium for a Championship fixture (November 2, 7.45pm kick off).
Posh need to continue their decent home form to ensure they stay clear of the teams in the relegation zone,
- 7:45pm kick-off
- Posh looking for third Championship win in four games
- Huddersfield sit 5th after narrowly surviving relegation last season
- Ex-Posh loanee Harry Toffolo expected to start
It’s a point, which always feels better when it’s a comeback. Posh finished the game really strong and looked to knick it, not that they created a chance to do do. Huddersfield will probably regret retreating into their own half immediately after scoring. Posh onto 15 points, Sox clear of the drop, with all of the teams below them to play tomorrow.
93 mins 1-1
Long range effort from Taylor, just over the bar. JCH chests the ball down and Taylor runs on to it. Would have been special.
92 mins 1-1
Straight out of play from Taylor.
Free kick on the right Posh. JCH pushed down from behind. Huddersfield have everyone back.
4 added on
90 mins 1-1
Absolutely dreadful ball. It’s gone out for a throw in right in the other side.
89 mins 1-1
Dembele pushes Colwill down on the right edge of the box. Dangerous position.
87 mins 1-1
Poku wins another one, tried to beat his man on the edge but had to settle for another one. It’s into a good area but cleared well.
86 mins 1-1
Posh are now piling men forward. Szmodics win a corner.