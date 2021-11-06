LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED v FULHAM: The best attack in the Championship against the worst defence!
It’s Peterborough United’s turn to try and stop the Fulham juggernaut in a Championship fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium today (November 6, 3pm).
Fulham are the highest scorers in the division, while Posh have conceded the most goals.
Follow the action live on the PT Blog below...
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Fulham
Last updated: Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 10:00
- 3pm kick off
- Nathan Thompson suspended
- Jonson Clarke-Harris heavily tipped to return to the starting line-up
- Fulham sit second and have scored 43 goals, 16 more than anyone else
- Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored more league goals than Posh, 19 to 17
The Fulham side with an astonishing £94m price tag that Posh could face today
The task facing Peterborough United tomorrow (November 6, 3pm) when they host Fulham in a Championship fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium is emphasised by the cost of the respective squads.
This is what the Championship is all about
Hello and welcome. This is what the Championship is truly about. Posh host a Fulham side who were mixing it with the the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea last season and look odds on for a return to that stage at the first time of asking. Posh look at home at this level on the hallowed turf of London Road and can they cause an upset in true Championship style? We will find out together from 3pm.