LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED v DERBY COUNTY: Posh seek a first win of the season in a match being shown live on TV

Peterborough United host Derby County in their first Championship home match of the season today (August 14, 12.30pm kick off).

By Ben Jones
Saturday, 14th August 2021, 7:00 am
Siriki Dembele.

Posh have lost their first two competitive games of the campaign by an aggregate of 7-0, but hope to have star forward Siriki Dembele back in action against Wayne Rooney’s Rams at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports.

LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Derby

Last updated: Friday, 13 August, 2021, 09:31

  • 12:30pm kick off
  • Dembele could return but Marriott and Taylor doubtful
  • Posh still searching for first goal of the season
  • Derby under transfer embargo and have a number of youngsters filling out the squad
  • Derby drew 1-1 with Huddersfield on the opening day
Friday, 13 August, 2021, 09:31

Team news

Peterborough United boost as Dembele could be back to face Derby, but other key men remain doubtful and teenage forward still awaiting a scan on possible knee ligament damage

Peterborough United received an injury boost today (August 12) as dashing forward Siriki Dembele returned to training earlier than expected.

Derby CountySiriki Dembele