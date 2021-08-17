LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED v CARDIFF CITY: Posh strike twice in two minutes to take control
Peterborough United seek a second successive Championship home win tonight when Cardiff City visit the Weston Homes Stadium (August 17, 7,45pm).
Posh beat Derby County 2-1 on Saturday thanks to two goals in added time at the end of the match.
Follow all the action on the PT Blog below...
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Cardiff
Last updated: Tuesday, 17 August, 2021, 21:14
- 2-0 L
- Szmodics remains out, Taylor unlikely to be fit
- Posh are unbeaten at home in their last 11 at home vs Cardiff, dating back to 1986
- Lee Tomlin misses out through injury
- A draw at home to Barnsley and an away win at Blackpool for Cardiff so far
First lull in the game for a few minutes. Posh have kept the same formation without Beevers, Knight has slotted into the back three and Hamilton has replaced him. He will presumably look more comfortable there in his natural position.
Posh sub 67 mins
Marriott on for Dembele.
Dembele down now, late challenge, the latest of many. He looks to be ok but Marriott is readying himself.
Cardiff sub 63 mins
The cavalry come on for Cardiff Kieffer Moore in on for Perry Ng. Recently recovered from Covid, he heads straight up front as Cardiff corner that Ward heads away well.
Beevers replaced by Hamilton. Minutes before he slid into a tackle and came off worse and he hobbles his way to the touchline.
59 mins CHANCE
More good work from Posh, Butler wins a 50-50 ball and it deflects into the path of JCH on the right of the box. He shoots early but it’s with his left and towards the near post so never likely to score but that doesn’t stop lost of fans in front of us thinking it had gone in.
Burrows takes but it floats just over everyone and goes out of play. Signs Cardiff are beginning to get frustrated. Pack in particular.
Free-kick one the right, 30 yards out, JCH hauled down by Bacuna.
53 mins CHANCE
Wow. that should have been 2-1 Kent sells himself short with a sliding tackle that gets nowhere near Giles. He skips on and picks out Pack all on his own on the edge of the box. He tries to go near post but is almost too nonchalant and it goes wide. I don’t think they’ll create a better chance all night.
What a start from Posh. They win the ball in the midfield, pick out JCH and he drives forward, taking two defenders with him, he then rolls the ball to the awaiting Dembele in the penalty area, he takes a touch to kill the ball and slots coolly into the net.