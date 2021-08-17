LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED v CARDIFF CITY: Buoyant Posh chase back-to-back Championship wins
Peterborough United seek a second successive Championship home win tonight when Cardiff City visit the Weston Homes Stadium (August 17, 7,45pm).
Posh beat Derby County 2-1 on Saturday thanks to two goals in added time at the end of the match.
Follow all the action on the PT Blog below...
- 7:45pm kick-off
- Szmodics remains out, Taylor unlikely to be fit
- Posh are unbeaten at home in their last 11 at home vs Cardiff, dating back to 1986
- Lee Tomlin misses out through injury
- A draw at home to Barnsley and an away win at Blackpool for Cardiff so far
and of course who could forget 2009?
Posh have had some great days against Cardiff as just mentioned but are any of the wins even better than this one?
Mark Cooper’s bottom side provided one of the highlights of a largely dismal season as they roared back from 4-0 down at half-time to stun a Cardiff side, who were sitting in the play-offs, and level the match at 4-4.
After the match, Cooper said he thought about getting in his car and going home at half-time but he was glad he didn’t when second half strikes from Josh Simpson (2), Charlie Lee, George Boyd rescued a famous point.
Posh’s last 2 league matches at home have seen a 96th minute penalty to get promoted and 2 stoppage time goals, including a 100th minute winner, so be prepared for anything tonight.
History is on Posh’s side
Posh have a mightily impressive record against Cardiff, winning 16 of the side’s 28 meetings, drawing six and losing six of the other 12.
They have not lost at home to Cardiff in the last 11 meetings, dating back to 1986.
In the 2012/13 season, Cardiff romped to the Championship title with 87 points but were beaten twice by Posh, who were eventually relegated in heartbreaking fashion.
Last 5 meetings:
30 Mar 2013- Posh 2 (McCann pen x2) -1 Cardiff
15 Dec 2012- Cardiff 1-2 (Bostwick, Gayle) Posh
14 Feb 2012- Cardiff 3-1 (Paul Taylor)
18 Oct 2011- Posh 4 (Boyd, McCann (2), Paul Taylor) - 3 Cardiff
24 Aug 2010 (League Cup) - Posh 2 (Mackail-Smith, Boyd)
Big news this week as bad news could be on the horizon for Posh with Clarke-Harris facing a ban
Peterborough United star charged with breaching the FA’s rules on social media comments eight years ago
Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris has been charged with six breaches of FA rules relating to social media comments posted in 2012 and 2013.
Debut referee
Tonight’s referee is Thomas Bramall. He is managing a game at Championship level for the first time. He refereed across League One and Two last season, taking charge of Posh against Crewe in November and Wigan in February.
He awarded Crewe a rather soft free-kick to allow them to score their first in a 2-0 win but against Wigan, it was Posh that benefitted when they won 2-1 thanks to a sensational late comeback, sealed with a JCH penalty.
Team news- Posh still without key players
Peterborough United will again have key men missing for the visit of Cardiff City
Peterborough United will again be without key men Sammie Szmodics and Jack Taylor for the Championship visit of Cardiff City to the Weston Homes Stadium tomorrow (August 17, 7.45pm).