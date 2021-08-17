LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED v CARDIFF CITY: Buoyant Posh chase back-to-back Championship wins

Posh have had some great days against Cardiff as just mentioned but are any of the wins even better than this one?

Mark Cooper’s bottom side provided one of the highlights of a largely dismal season as they roared back from 4-0 down at half-time to stun a Cardiff side, who were sitting in the play-offs, and level the match at 4-4.

After the match, Cooper said he thought about getting in his car and going home at half-time but he was glad he didn’t when second half strikes from Josh Simpson (2), Charlie Lee, George Boyd rescued a famous point.