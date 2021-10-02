LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED v BRISTOL CITY: Szmodics strikes again as Posh draw level in exciting first half
Peterborough United hope to continue their strong home form against Bristol City in a Championship fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium today (October 2, 3pm).
Former City player Sammie Szmodics is hoping for a recall to the Posh starting line-up for a game against his old club.
Follow all the action live on the PT blog below...
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Bristol City
Last updated: Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:32
- 2-2 L
- Taylor, Grant and Clarke-Harris are replaced by Szmodics, Ward and Coventry
- Clarke-Harris drops out of the squad
- 2-2 at the break after 3 goals in 8 minutes
- Two goals for Szmodics against his old club
Posh win the first header for the first time in a while and it cleared away.
Free-kick on the left for Ward’s foul, great crossing area.
Sensational cross into a good area just in-front of the keeper from Butler but as has been the story a lot of the day, nobody attacks it.
Ward’s corner headed out by Martin, Taylor picks up and shoots through a crowd of bodies on the left from about 35 yards, just wide of the keeper’s near post. He had it covered it seems.
Low ball driven in by Ward, just cleared out as Dembele arrived. Szmodics shoots the rebound, wrong foots Bentley but it drops just wide. Corner.
Butler caught too far up field, Burrows loses the ball and Williams breaks, his cross in is poor though and goes straight out of play. Feels as if there is space for either side to score a goal but Bristol City are so much better at packing the box.
Posh starting to be let down by poos balls in the final third. Burrows messing up a simple ball to Ward out on the right, before Szmodics can’t ley-off to Taylor. Very end-to-end and a few layers have started to slip over now.
Bristol City sub 62 mins
O’Dowda off for Alex Scott. Thompson will be relieved.
60 mins CHANCE
Martin should score and it’s another ball in from a free-kick that has caused the problem. Diving header from Martin that Cornell somehow manages to contort his body and dive in top of.
Posh are all over them at the minute. A Dembele beats everyone and Thompson finds himself in space on the right of the box. Unfortunately, he gets caught in too minds and sprays a ball right out of play for a goalkick can’t be called a shot or a pass.