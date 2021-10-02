LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED v BRISTOL CITY: Sammie pushing for a recall against his old club
Peterborough United hope to continue their strong home form against Bristol City in a Championship fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium today (October 2, 3pm).
Former City player Sammie Szmodics is hoping for a recall to the Posh starting line-up for a game against his old club.
Follow all the action live on the PT blog below...
Last updated: Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 12:30
- 3pm kick-off
- All 8 of Posh’s points have come at home
- Jonson Clarke-Harris still available
- Bristol City sit 10th, with 13 points from ten games
- All of Bristol City’s three wins have come on the road
A reminder that Curtis Fleming, Bristol City’s Assistant Manager will be taking charge of the side today, as he did against Millwall. Late last week, manager Nigel Pearson tested positive for Covid. It was deemed that no one else part of the Bristol City set-up was a close contact of his in the relevant timeframe and therefore no other team member had to isolate.
Excellent news for Posh in the week, 2 international call-ups
Peterborough United teenager wins England call-up and on-loan midfielder in Ireland Under 21 squad
Peterborough United star Ronnie Edwards has been named in the England Under 19 squad to tackle three internationals in October.
Summber business- outs
A big clear out for Nigel Pearson!
Tommy Rowe (LM) to Doncaster (all free)
Marley Watkins (RW) to Cardiff
Famara Diedhiou (ST) to Alanyasopr
Jack Hunt (RBO)to Sheffield Wednesday
Henri Lansbury (CM_)to Luton
Jamie Paterson (AM) to Swansea
Liam Walsh (CM) to Swansea
Hakeeb Adelakun )RW) to Lincoln
Jojo Wollacott (GK) to Swindon
Adam Nagy(CM) to Pisa (undisclosed)
Adrian Mariappa (CB) released
Summer business- ins
Rob Atkinson (CB) from Oxford (1.4m)
Matty James (CM) from Leicester (free)
Andy King (CM) from OH Leuven (free)
George Tanner (RB) from Carlisle (free)
Fergie wants more protection to Dembele
Peterborough United manager wants to see star man get better protection from referees and he calls for a more aggressive attacking approach from his own team
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has called for more protection from referees for his attacking star Siriki Dembele.
Bristol will be coming into this match slightly deflated by losing their five match unbeaten run at Millwall on Wednesday. Before that, They had got good looking points wins at Cardiff and QPR, as well as holding Fulham to a 1-1 draw at home. As mentioned, they are a much better away team than home and have not yet won at Ashton Gate this season.
Last 5 results:
Millwall 1-0 Bristol City
Bristol City 1-1 Fulham
QPR 1-2 Bristol City
Bristol City 1-1 Luton
Bristol City 0-0 Preston
Szmodics out to show his old club what they missed out on
Peterborough United star out to show Bristol City fans what they missed out on during short spell at the club
Sammie Szmodics is keen to show Bristol City fans what they missed out on when they travel to Posh on Saturday (October 2).
Premier League referee David Coote takes his first step out of the top division this season to ref Posh. He took charge of Everton 2-0 Norwich last week and was the ref that sent off Michail Antonio against Southampton. In January 2019, he sent off Ryan Tafazolli as Posh were thrashed by Luton 4-0. In February 2016, he sent off Ricardo Santos and Michael Snmith but Posh still managed to win 1-0 away at Chesterfield.
Stick with us for all the action in what promises to be an intriguing game. Posh have taken 8 points of their 8 at home and Bristol City have taken 9 of their 13 away. For Posh, this definitely has to go in the winnable category despite the Robins sitting the the top half.