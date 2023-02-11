News you can trust since 1948
LIVE: Peterborough United v Bolton Wanderers

Peterborough United host Bolton Wanderers at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (3pm) and the PT will bring you live match updates right here.

By Alan Swann
Jack Taylor in action for Posh at Bolton earlier this season. Bolton won that game 1-0 with a late goal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Posh are seventh, nine points behind the Trotters, but with three matches in hand.

Posh midfielder Jack Taylor is expected to start after shaking off an ankle injury, but Bolton will be without eight players because of injury or suspension.

Bolton won the reverse fixture 1-0 in September thanks to a late goal.

Check back for team news, match updates and a match report on the final whistle.

