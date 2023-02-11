Jack Taylor in action for Posh at Bolton earlier this season. Bolton won that game 1-0 with a late goal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh are seventh, nine points behind the Trotters, but with three matches in hand.

Posh midfielder Jack Taylor is expected to start after shaking off an ankle injury, but Bolton will be without eight players because of injury or suspension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolton won the reverse fixture 1-0 in September thanks to a late goal.