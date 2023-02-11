LIVE: Peterborough United v Bolton Wanderers
Peterborough United host Bolton Wanderers at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (3pm) and the PT will bring you live match updates right here.
Posh are seventh, nine points behind the Trotters, but with three matches in hand.
Posh midfielder Jack Taylor is expected to start after shaking off an ankle injury, but Bolton will be without eight players because of injury or suspension.
Bolton won the reverse fixture 1-0 in September thanks to a late goal.
Check back for team news, match updates and a match report on the final whistle.