LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED v BIRMINGHAM CITY: Posh seek to end a four-game losing streak in the Championship
Peterborough United host Birmingham City in a Championship fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium today (September 18, 3pm).
Posh have lost their last four Championship matches. The Blues could give a first start to transfer deadline day signing Troy Deeney.
Follow the action live on the PT Blog below...
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Birmingham
Last updated: Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 08:45
- 3pm kick-off
- Posh looking to break spell of four successive league defeats
- All of Posh’s four points have come at home
- Marriott ruled out with long-term hamstring injury, Randall out for 10 weeks
- Birmingham sit 7th on 11 points
- Troy Deeney could make first start for the Blues
Ref watch
The referee today is Australian Jarrad Gillett, he made the move from down under a couple of years ago and has a good reputation. He’s never taken charge of a Posh match before but did win a lot of fans when he went fully mic’d up in his final A League match.
We’re back in the familiar surroundings of home and hopefully it will bring a change of fortunes for Posh. All of the promising performances and points this season have come here and they’ll need another one today to beat this combative Birmingham side. We know they will be combative from the battle of London Road when his Charlton side visited last season. Posh did manage to that one though!