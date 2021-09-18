LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED v BIRMINGHAM CITY: First minute goal for Posh who reach the midway point of the first half in front
Peterborough United host Birmingham City in a Championship fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium today (September 18, 3pm).
Posh have lost their last four Championship matches. The Blues could give a first start to transfer deadline day signing Troy Deeney.
Follow the action live on the PT Blog below...
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Birmingham
Last updated: Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 15:37
- 3pm kick-off
- Ferguson takes charge of record 492nd Posh match
- Posh looking to break spell of four successive league defeats
- All of Posh’s four points have come at home
- Marriott ruled out with long-term hamstring injury, Randall out for 10 weeks
- Birmingham sit 7th on 11 points
- Troy Deeney could make first start for the Blues
Just after Posh scramble a free-kick they break and Dembele plays through Grant. He bears down on goal and takes an absolute age to shoot, he never ends up dong in and gets lucky in a way Woods takes him down. Yellow card and Jonson sends the keeper the wrong way as he blasts the spot kick home.
PENALTY POSH
The keeper beats the ball away but the goes down holding his led and we’ll have a break in play while he gets treatment.
28 mins CHANCE
Corner. Dembele sees his shot deflected off Chong and go just wide. That came at the end of a wonderful Posh passing move, which ended in Grant slipping in Taylor on goal. He heads towards the spot and as the keeper comes, he flciks it round him but it’s heavy and he can only rescue it from going for a goal-kick. He did well not to take Taylor out, Ward gives up a chance to shoot and instead rolls it across the box to Dembele.
Dembele the latest to shoot over, Posh finding pockets of space all over the pitch and playing all of the football, just need to find the second. Dembele drifts inside this time to pick up a pass from Norburn and shoots well over from the edge of the box, did have tow markers for company.
As mentioned, its’s settled into you attack, we attack. Neither with any great precision and Posh have just shot well over from Grant. Birmingham getting a few more balls into the box lately though and getting on the end of them.
Dembele robbed by Chong as he comes into the attacking half, brings the ball forward, flicks it past Butler and breezes past him. He then clips a great ball into Jutkewicz who can only find the hands of Cornell with his header.
First good cross into the box and it’s from Ward’s side. Bela unfazed by his efforts and picks put Deeney about 10 yards out, gets above Kent and heads well over.
Expertly won free-kick from Thompson in his own half as the back and forward nature of this game has settled into continues. Takes a whack in the back of head from Bela but is ok.