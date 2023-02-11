Jack Taylor in action for Posh at Bolton earlier this season. Bolton won that game 1-0 with a late goal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It was the biggest test of manager Darren Ferguson’s fourth coming at London Road. Posh have won the previous three matches under Ferguson who has now named the same starting XI for all four games.

Dan Butler held onto the left-back slot despite pressure from on-loan Nathanael Ogbeta. Deadline day signing Kabongo Tshimanga remained on the substitutes’ bench. Key midfielder Jack Taylor shrugged off an ankle knock to start.

Bolton give a debut to on-loan Manchester City defender Luke Mbete.

Posh started the match seventh, nine points behind the fifth-placed Trotters, but with three matches in hand. Bolton had also won their last three League One games, but Posh needed to improve on their record of having won just one game against the teams on the top nine at the start of the day

Posh midfielder Jack Taylor starts after shaking off an ankle injury, but Bolton are without eight players because of injury or suspension.

Posh: Will Norris, Nathan Thompson, Dan Butler, Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards, Hector Kyprianou, Jack Taylor, Joe Ward, Kwame Poku, Ephron Mason-Clark, Jonson Clarke-Harris. Substitutes: Nathanael Ogbeta, Kabongo Tshimanga, Harrison Burrows, Ricky-Jade Jones, Ben Thompson, Will Blackmore, Josh Knight.

Bolton: James Trafford, Gethin Jones, Declan John, Ricardo Santos, Luke Mbete, Eoin Toal, Kyle Dempsey, Kieran Lee, Aaron Morley, Shola Shoretire, Dion Charles. Substitutes: Joel Dixon, Josh Sheehan, Lloyd Isgrove, Randell Williams, Victor Adeboyejo, Cameron Jerome, Nelson Khumbeni.

Goals: Posh –

Bolton –

Cautions: Posh –

Bolton –

Referee: Lee Swabey.