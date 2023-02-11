Posh appeal in vain for offside after Bolton's first goal. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh played pretty well in an all-action first 45 minutes, but were exposed by an early free-kick which former London Road man Ricardo Santos turned over the line.

And the visitors extended their lead three minutes before the break after a slick passing move led to a blatant foul from Nathan Thompson on Manchester United loanee Shola Shoretire and a penalty which Dion Charles converted with ease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh should have equalised two minutes before that when top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris inexplicably missed with a free header at the far post from a Joe Ward corner.

It was the biggest test of manager Darren Ferguson’s fourth coming at London Road. Posh have won the previous three matches under Ferguson who has now named the same starting XI for all four games.

Dan Butler held onto the left-back slot despite pressure from on-loan Nathanael Ogbeta. Deadline day signing Kabongo Tshimanga remained on the substitutes’ bench. Key midfielder Jack Taylor shrugged off an ankle knock to start.

Bolton, for their 5,000th Football League match, gave a debut to on-loan Manchester City defender Luke Mbete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh started the match seventh, nine points behind the fifth-placed Trotters, but with three matches in hand. Bolton had also won their last three League One games, but Posh needed to improve on their record of having won just one game against the teams on the top nine at the start of the day

Posh midfielder Jack Taylor starts after shaking off an ankle injury, but Bolton are without eight players because of injury or suspension.

Posh started well with Thompson forcing a diving save from on-loan Manchester City keeper James Trafford in the fifth minute.

Posh found joy down the left through the positive running of Ephron Mason-Clark, but he couldn’t find a left-footed cross to match his athleticism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A soft free kick in keeping with referee Lee Swabey’s poor first-half display enabled Bolron to open the scoring in the 12th minute.

Aaron Morley’s excellent whipped cross should have been converted by Santos, but Posh failed to clear and Gethin Jones followed up to shoot at goal. The ball appeared to strike Santos before crossing the line and vehement Posh appeals for offside were ignored and the officials were proven right by instant video footage.

Hector Kyprianou was cautioned for his fierce protests.

Within a minute Mason-Clark shot straight at Trafford after a neat Poku pass. Trafford also handled a strong strike from Clarke-Harris before watching a Kyprianou shot deflect just wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke-Harris missed his sitter from the corner and Bolton were soon up the other end celebrating a second goal.

Posh: Will Norris, Nathan Thompson, Dan Butler, Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards, Hector Kyprianou, Jack Taylor, Joe Ward, Kwame Poku, Ephron Mason-Clark, Jonson Clarke-Harris. Substitutes: Nathanael Ogbeta, Kabongo Tshimanga, Harrison Burrows, Ricky-Jade Jones, Ben Thompson, Will Blackmore, Josh Knight.

Bolton: James Trafford, Gethin Jones, Declan John, Ricardo Santos, Luke Mbete, Eoin Toal, Kyle Dempsey, Kieran Lee, Aaron Morley, Shola Shoretire, Dion Charles. Substitutes: Joel Dixon, Josh Sheehan, Lloyd Isgrove, Randell Williams, Victor Adeboyejo, Cameron Jerome, Nelson Khumbeni.

Goals: Posh –

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolton – Santos (12 mins), Charles (pen, 42 mins).

Cautions: Posh – Kyprianou (dissent), Poku (delaying the restart).

Bolton – Charles (foul).

Referee: Lee Swabey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad