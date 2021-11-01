LIVE: Peterborough United fans’ forum with the club co-owners

Peterborough United co-owners Darragh MacAnthony, Dr Jason Neale and Stewart ‘Randy’ Thompson host a fans’ forum at the Weston Homes Stadium tonight (November 1, 7pm).

By Alan Swann
Monday, 1st November 2021, 4:13 pm
Posh co-owners, from left, Stewart Thompson, Darragh MacAnthony and Dr Jason Neale celebrate promotion from League One last season.

Follow the evening live on the PT Blog below...

Posh fans’ forum

Last updated: Monday, 01 November, 2021, 16:23

  • Co-owners Darragh MacAnthony, Dr Jason Neale and Stewart Thompson in attendance
  • New stadium plans expected to crop up
  • Expect questions on potential sales and signings
  • Taking place in front of a sellout crowd in the Caroline Hand Executive Suite
Monday, 01 November, 2021, 16:23

Fans forum

7pm start and an expected finish time of 9pm.

I believe the owners were interviewing potential CEOs today so a busy day for them

