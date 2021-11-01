LIVE: Peterborough United fans’ forum with the club co-owners
Peterborough United co-owners Darragh MacAnthony, Dr Jason Neale and Stewart ‘Randy’ Thompson host a fans’ forum at the Weston Homes Stadium tonight (November 1, 7pm).
Monday, 1st November 2021, 4:13 pm
Follow the evening live on the PT Blog below...
Posh fans’ forum
Last updated: Monday, 01 November, 2021, 16:23
- Co-owners Darragh MacAnthony, Dr Jason Neale and Stewart Thompson in attendance
- New stadium plans expected to crop up
- Expect questions on potential sales and signings
- Taking place in front of a sellout crowd in the Caroline Hand Executive Suite
Fans forum
7pm start and an expected finish time of 9pm.
I believe the owners were interviewing potential CEOs today so a busy day for them
Page 1 of 1