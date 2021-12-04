LIVE: NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh travel to meet resurgent Forest
Peterborough United travel to the City Ground looking to improve their awful away record at a resurgent Nottingham Forest today (December 4, 3pm).
Posh are looking to avoid defeat on the road for only the second time this season and score a goal, after drawing a blank in their last four.
They wil be up against it though against a Forest side unbeaten in six, however, five of those have been draws and Forest only have the 22nd best home form in the league.
Follow the action live on the PT blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Nottingham Forest vs Posh
Last updated: Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 09:00
- 3pm kick-off
- Randall out with Covid, Poku with a fractured hand
- Corbett expected to remain in the squad after shock Barnsley start
- Posh aiming to avoid away defeat for only the second time this season
- Forest have the 22nd best home record in the league, just 9 points in 10 games
Another away day, another case of hoping this is the day something changes. It will one day, surely? At the very least, we can take solace in the fact this is the shortest away trip of the year. A full allocation of 2000 Posh fans in on its way, and it could have been so many more if Forest had allowed. Right here we will find out if they will be rewarded.
Thomas Brammall is the man in the middle today. He took charge of Posh vs Cardiff in August. I can’t recall anything that stands out he did wrong, mind you. I have tried to erase the last 10 minutes of that game from my memory.