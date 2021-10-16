LIVE: Middlesbrough v Peterborough United: Posh concede twice late to make it six defeats in a row away from home

Peterborough United aim to snap a five-game losing streak in Championship away matches at Middlesbrough today (October 16,3pm).

By Ben Jones
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 4:59 pm
Oliver Norburn of Peterborough United beats Duncan Watmore of Middlesbrough to a header. Photo: Joe [email protected]

Posh are expected to welcome skipper Mark Beevers back into the side for the first time since August 17.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Follow all the action live on the PT Blog.

LIVE BLOG: Middlesbrough vs Posh

Last updated: Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:59

  • 2-0 L
  • Posh still looking for first away points
  • Beevers expected to return to the squad after injury
  • Middlesbrough set to have just 15 fit players, including 3 goalkeepers
  • Boro sit 15th but have scored one less goal than Posh (11 to 12)
Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:59

Full-time

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:58

95 mins

Coburn finishes the game. Szmodics is crowded out on the left, Boro come forward, Payero cuts the ball back across the box, rather easily after Beevers sells himself, and he rolls in. Simple.

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:57

2-0

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:56

92 mins

Busby has had an absolute shocker today. Knight protecting the ball on the Boro right is just pushed over by Tavernier, he waves for a goal kick. Incredible.

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:54

91 mins

Five minutes for Posh to find something, not looking likely.

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:54

5 added on

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:53

88 mins Subs

Kanu replaces Thompson and Siliki replaces Watmore.

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:51

86 mins

Such a blow because that is so needless, the ball was going straight out of play. Posh then overplay it on the left when they had options in the box for once and Szmodics puts the ball straight out play.

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:48

1-0 Middlesbrough

McNair sends Cornell the wrong way.

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:48

84 mins

So silly from Beevers and Thompson, both haul their men to the ground when the corner is so overhit and going out of play, not sure which one its given for.

Next Page
Page 1 of 9
Middlesbrough