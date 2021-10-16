LIVE: Middlesbrough v Peterborough United: Posh concede twice late to make it six defeats in a row away from home
Peterborough United aim to snap a five-game losing streak in Championship away matches at Middlesbrough today (October 16,3pm).
Posh are expected to welcome skipper Mark Beevers back into the side for the first time since August 17.
Follow all the action live on the PT Blog.
LIVE BLOG: Middlesbrough vs Posh
Last updated: Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:59
- 2-0 L
- Posh still looking for first away points
- Beevers expected to return to the squad after injury
- Middlesbrough set to have just 15 fit players, including 3 goalkeepers
- Boro sit 15th but have scored one less goal than Posh (11 to 12)
Full-time
Coburn finishes the game. Szmodics is crowded out on the left, Boro come forward, Payero cuts the ball back across the box, rather easily after Beevers sells himself, and he rolls in. Simple.
Busby has had an absolute shocker today. Knight protecting the ball on the Boro right is just pushed over by Tavernier, he waves for a goal kick. Incredible.
Five minutes for Posh to find something, not looking likely.
5 added on
88 mins Subs
Kanu replaces Thompson and Siliki replaces Watmore.
Such a blow because that is so needless, the ball was going straight out of play. Posh then overplay it on the left when they had options in the box for once and Szmodics puts the ball straight out play.
1-0 Middlesbrough
McNair sends Cornell the wrong way.
So silly from Beevers and Thompson, both haul their men to the ground when the corner is so overhit and going out of play, not sure which one its given for.