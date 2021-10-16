LIVE: Middlesbrough v Peterborough United: Posh chase their first away points of the season at the Riverside
Peterborough United aim to snap a five-game losing streak in Championship away matches at Middlesbrough today (October 16, 3pm).
Posh are expected to welcome skipper Mark Beevers back into the side for the first time since August 17.
Follow all the action live on the PT Blog.
LIVE BLOG: Middlesbrough vs Posh
Last updated: Friday, 15 October, 2021, 17:31
- 3pm kick-off
- Posh still looking for first away points
- Beevers expected to return to the squad after injury
- Middlesbrough set to have just 15 fit players, including 3 goalkeepers
- Boro sit 15th but have scored one less goal than Posh (11 to 12)
It’s not often a referee’s name brings such joy to a team but John Busby is the man in the middle today. Well-known for awarding the penalty that helped Posh seal promotion in the final minute against Lincoln last season. Despite that questionable call, he has followed Posh in getting promoted and has been enjoying his first taste of the second tier this season
Welcome back!
The international break is over and Posh get straight back to action in the Championship. Let’s see if Darren Ferguson has come up with anything in that time to sort out Posh’s woeful away record for the long trip to Middlesbrough today.