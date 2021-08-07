LIVE: LUTON TOWN v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Can Posh kick off the Championship with a victory?
Peterborough United play their first Championship match for eight years against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road today (August 7).
Posh manager Darren Ferguson insists his club intends to thrive rather than just survive in the second tier.
Ben Jones will be blogging live from the match so follow here for instant match updates...
LIVE BLOG: Luton vs Posh
- 3pm kick-off
- Taylor set to be fit to start
- JCH and Marriott have just one pre-season appearance each but could start
- First game back at Championship level for Posh since 2013
- Luton won last meeting 4-0 at Kenilworth Road
- Significant summer overhaul for Luton- Jerome, Lansbury and Moncur among additions
Love brought Jack back. Will he get off the mark second time around today?
Love drove Jack back to Peterborough United and nothing was going to stop him once contact was made at the end of last season
Love has driven Jack Marriott back into the arms of Peterborough United.
Fergie urges calm
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson urges his players to stay calm and composed in the heat of a much anticipated battle
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has urged his players to play the game not the occasion at Luton Town tomorrow (August 7, 3pm).
The man in the middle
After a late change this week, it is now Andy Woolmer that will referee this match. The ref from Northampton last took charge of a Posh match in February when they won 3-0 at home to Wimbledon. He sent off just one player in 31 matches last season.
Here we go....
It may still feel like Jonson Clarke Harris’ penalty against Lincoln was only yesterday but the season has come around again and the day Posh fans have been waiting eight years for is here at last. Posh begin their journey back in the Championship away at Luton today and join us here for all of the updates.
Fergie aiming to thrive not just survive
Peterborough United manager insists he wants to thrive rather than just survive in the Championship this season
Survival is not enough for Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson this season.