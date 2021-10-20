LIVE: HULL CITY v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh unchanged for Hull City test
Peterborough United have a huge game at the bottom of the Championship at fellow strugglers Hull City tonight (October 20, 7.45pm).
A win could take Posh out of the bottom three, but Darren Ferguson’s side have lost all six of their away games so far this season.
Follow the action live on the PT Blog below...
LIVE BLOG: Hull vs Posh
Last updated: Wednesday, 20 October, 2021, 19:48
- 7:45pm kick-off
- Posh hoping to avoid 7th consecutive away league defeat
- Posh expected to stick with three at the back formation
- Jonson Clarke-Harris serving the third of his four-match suspension
- Hull have failed to score in 8 of their 12 league games
We can do without that... Magennis goes down in the box after some jostling with Edwards. Ref not interested in his protests.
Nice start from Posh, sliding tackle in the centre of the pitch from Dembele on Docherty, wins it and tries to feed in Grant, just doesn’t have the pace to get there.
Here come the teams
Ten minutes...
Ten minutes to go until kick-off. Posh will be keen not to fall to a 7th straight away defeat. The last time they did was between December and February 2009-2010 when Mark Cooper’s (among others) men were relegated from the Championship. The club record is 8.
Today’s other fixtures
Huddersfield vs Birmingham
Middlesbrough vs Barnsley
Preston vs Coventry
Fulham vs Cardiff
Swansea vs West Brom
Reading vs Blackpool
Unchanged
Posh go unchanged, which does mean the three centre backs and two defensive midfielders remain in place against a side who have failed to score in eight of their 12 league outings. Time will tell if that’s over-cautious or not, perhaps will play with more intent but neither Darragh or Fergie will want a repeat of Saturday’s no shots on target.
Hull make three changes with Josh Magennis coming in up front for Tyler Smith, Tom Huddlesstone replaces Richie Smallwood in central midfield and Greg Docherty replaces Andy Cannon in the same position. McCann got a lot of stick for changing the formation to a back four on Saturday for their defeat to Huddersfield when they had beaten Middlesbrough previously with a three.
Hull line-up
Colin Ingram, Lewis Coyle, Callum Elder, Jacob Greaves, Mallik Wilks, Greg Docherty, George Honeyman, Keane Lewis-Potter, Tom Huddlestone, Di’Shon Bernard, Josh Magennis
Subs: Nathan Baxter, Richie Smallwood, Tom Eaves, Josh Emmanuel, Andy Cannon, George Moncur, Randell Williams
Posh line-up
Dai Cornell, Dan Butler, Mark Beevers, Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight, Nathan Thompson, Oliver Norburn, Jack Taylor, Jorge Grant, Sammie Szmodics, Siriki Dembele
Subs: Will Blackmore, Harrison Burrows, Conor Coventry, Idris Kanu, Frankie Kent, Joe Tomlinson, Joe Ward