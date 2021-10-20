LIVE: HULL CITY v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Huge game at the bottom of the Championship for Posh
Peterborough United have a huge game at the bottom of the Championship at fellow strugglers Hull City tonight (October 20, 7.45pm).
A win could take Posh out of the bottom three, but Darren Ferguson’s side have lost all six of their away games so far this season.
Follow the acion live on the PT Blog below...
LIVE BLOG: Hull vs Posh
Last updated: Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 23:35
- 7:45pm kick-off
- Posh hoping to avoid 7th consecutive away league defeat
- Posh expected to stick with three at the back formation
- Jonson Clarke-Harris serving the third of his four-match suspension
- Hull have failed to score in 8 of their 12 league games
Tonight’s referee will be Leigh Doughty. He has had a rapid rise, he was refereeing in the National League in 18/19 season and only spent a year in the Football League before being promoted to the Championship last season. Tonight is his first time taking charge of Posh, let’s hope for a better standard of ref than on Saturday.
Here we go again
We are on the road once again and this time it’s a rather important trip to face Hull. A fellow relegation rival and it Posh are to get off the mark on the road soon, it feels like this will be the game. See if they can do it by following all the live action here.