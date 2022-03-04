LIVE: HUDDERSFIELD TOWN vs PETERBOROUGH UNITED- Posh face play-off contenders fresh from FA Cup exploits
Peterborough United travel to face Huddersfield Town looking to use the confidence from their midweek FA Cup exploits (March 4, 7:45pm).
The match has been moved to accommodate the hosts’ own FA Cup fifth round tie against Nottingham Forest. In the league, the Terriers are flying high in third and can move into the automatic promotion places with victory, albeit having played five games more.
Posh are looking to haul themselves into 22nd but may be without Joe Ward, who picked up a dead leg against Manchester City.
Last updated: Thursday, 03 March, 2022, 22:32
- 7:45pm kick-off
- Oliver Norburn returns from suspension
- Joe Ward a doubt due to a dead leg
- Posh can move 22nd with a win
- Huddersfield move into the automatic promotion places with a win
- Terriers unbeaten in their last 17 matches
Peterborough United star to make his return for the club’s 23 side on Friday rather than the first team
Star midfielder Jack Taylor will not be risked in tomorrow’s Championship fixture at Huddersfield Town (March 4, 7.45pm).
Team news
Joe Ward may be fit to play but did limp off with a dead lead against Man City, so watch this space. Oliver Norburn will almost certainly return though after suspension ruled him out of the big City clash.
Jack Taylor makes his return to playing today but with the under 23s rather than the first team. He was due to appear for the youth side against Charlton at 1pm.
The March fixtures analysed for the sides fighting relegation
Peterborough United face a tough March, but then so do their Championship relegation rivals, midfielder to miss out on Huddersfield trip
On the surface the month of March does not appear to offer much respite for a Peterborough United side who haven’t won any of their last 10 Championship matches.
Well, Tuesday night was great wasn’t it? Time to get back to the real business of the league though and hopefully that great night can inspire Posh to improve what is a horrendous away record.
Follow the PT live blog to see if they can.